World Blood Cancer Day is observed on May 28th to raise awareness about the disease. It is a widely prevalent type of cancer that affects approximately eight per cent of India's population. With Covid-19 still infecting people, blood cancer patients need to be more careful. Scientists have known since the outset that this viral infection adversely affects the elderly and persons with pre-existing medical conditions. A certain group of people are also more likely to die as a result of the disease's deadly consequences. If we go by statistics, more persons with underlying health concerns have died as a result of this disease. At times like these, it becomes essential to be aware of the disease and the necessary measures a blood cancer patient should take to mitigate the risk of Covid-19.

Explaining the reason why people with blood cancer might be at a higher risk of a severe Covid infection, Dr Chirayu Padhiar, Senior Medical Director, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd says "Bone marrow plays an important role in immune function. With compromised immune system either due to blood cancer or its treatment or both, blood cancer patients become more likely to increase the risk of poor Covid-19 outcomes."

Blood Cancer At Risk Of Severe Covid-19 Infection

A study published in the journal Oncology found that cancer patients, in general, are more susceptible to experiencing severe cases of Covid-19. As per the study results, people with blood cancer had a 57% increased chance of developing a severe case of Covid-19 when compared to other cancer types. Dr Padhiar explains, "While no one knows if blood cancer patients will contract covid, but they may experience severe outcomes if they contract the disease. Additionally, there has been a strong association with Covid-19 severity malignancies."

He explained that 70 per cent of blood cancer patients receiving treatment and 80 per cent of patients who have experienced a cancer recurrence may develop a moderate or severe form of Covid-19 infection. There are several reasons why this happens: “most blood cancer patients are old or they have underlined comorbidities, the treatment they are taking for these comorbidities, immune dysregulation or immune suppression on account of the drugs they are taking.”

Does Covid-19 Show Different Symptoms In Blood Cancer Patients As Compared To Others?

Yes overall, the symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar in blood cancer patients to the general population. Only one exception might be that the patients taking steroids or other medication to treat leukaemia or lymphoma may suppress symptoms like fever. These treatments can suppress fever so cancer patients infected with Covid may not see a fever or the temperature may not be as high as in a Covid patient.

It is essential that leukaemia patients and their caretakers should take appropriate precautions to minimize exposure. More studies have confirmed that blood cancer patients, particularly those undergoing active treatment are at an increased risk of severe disease from Covid-19. The patients’ ability to make protective antibodies to Covid-19 may be impacted by active treatment with lymphodepleting chemotherapy.

A blood cancer patient with blood cancer should know about proper isolation precautions as their viral shedding may be longer as compared to an individual with no comorbidities. A person infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, sheds viral particles while they perform other normal daily activities. Under normal circumstances, viral shedding will not persist for more than a few weeks, however, shedding may take longer in the case of blood cancer patients. Here’s what cancer patients should keep in mind about proper isolation:

Cancer patients may require quarantine for at least 18-20 days instead of the normal 14-day recommended for a healthy individual.

Blood cancer patients should stay in touch with their healthcare provider about their Covid-19 symptoms.

Are Covid-19 Vaccines Safe For Blood Cancer Patients?

With coronavirus vaccines available to combat the pandemic, there has been much confusion regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines for various groups of people with underlying health conditions. Cancer patients too can take Covid jab but under medical supervision. Dr Chirayu Padhiar says, “there is no reason to believe that covid vaccines are any less safe for patients with blood cancer as compared to the general population. Although not many studies have been done on the subject there is no reason to believe otherwise. The risk of Covid-19 outweighs the risk of vaccination.

A blood cancer patient who gets the first jab of the Covid vaccine is at a 70 per cent lower risk of getting admitted to the ICU. Those who get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is at a 95 per cent lower risk of getting into the ICU. So, while the covid vaccine may or may not keep you away from Covid infection but it will definitely keep you away from the ICU.”

Also, blood cancer patients who have been vaccinated should “continue to take preventive measures such as wearing masks, practising social distancing and frequent handwashing. It is essential for these patients as they may not get optimal protection from the covid vaccine and may be more susceptible to covid infection as compared to the general population.”

They need to keep following precautions even after getting the Covid jab. If you are planning to travel post getting the covid vaccine, you need to remain cautious of coronavirus. Dr Padhiar recommends consulting your doctor before considering travelling anywhere and if you need to take any other precaution apart from the standard precautions recommended to everyone.

Word Of Caution From The Expert

With the number of active Covid-19 cases in some states of India still rising, people need to careful of many things including their lifestyle habits. While there is no magic pill to avoid the virus, people can make certain changes that can help their lungs respond in a much better way compared to a person who does not exercise at all.

Keeping that in mind, they should eat a healthy diet consisting of a lot of fruits and vegetables rich in essential nutrients. People should consume vitamin C and vitamin D supplements to boost their immunity. One should also practise breathing exercises like aerobics and pranayama. Exercising for at least 10 minutes a day if not more to stay active and alleviate the risk of developing Covid-19. Stay safe!