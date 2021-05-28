World Blood Cancer Day is observed on May 28th to raise awareness about the disease. It is a widely prevalent type of cancer that affects approximately eight per cent of India’s population. With Covid-19 still infecting people blood cancer patients need to be more careful. Scientists have known since the outset that this viral infection adversely affects the elderly and persons with pre-existing medical conditions. A certain group of people are also more likely to die as a result of the disease's deadly consequences. If we go by statistics more persons with underlying health concerns have died as a result