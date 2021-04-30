India a fast-growing economy is reeling under the burden of life-threatening diseases such as blood cancer and blood disorders such as Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia. India ranks third highest in reported cases of hematological cancers in the world and it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death among children as well. As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 a report prepared by World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer every year over 70 thousand people die of blood cancer and over 1 lakh people are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer like Leukemia Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Multiple Myeloma