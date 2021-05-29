Leukaemia is a type of cancer that begins in the bone marrow. It causes the bone marrow to produce defective white blood cells in this malignancy, but the reason remains unknown. This is one of the most common types of cancer in children and teens. White blood cells help fight infection however, in leukaemia, the aberrant white blood cells do not. The defective cells multiply rapidly and overwhelm the bone marrow, decreasing the generation of red blood cells and platelets. While red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body, platelets aid in blood clotting to prevent haemorrhage. Also Read - World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Watch The Video To Know All About This Condition

Generally, this kind of cancer is treated with chemotherapy that involves a combination of different drugs. Reports suggest that the response rate to chemotherapy for leukaemia is as high as 90 per cent, with 80 per cent of people achieving complete remission. However, in certain cases, relapse may occur. While the person can be saved with surgery to do a bone marrow transplant, it is not easy to find a donor. But a team of researchers might have discovered an effective way to treat the disease. Also Read - World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Challenges Facing India In Terms Of Diagnosis And Treatment

New Technique To Treat Subtypes Of Blood Cancer In Children

A study published in the journal Leukemia has discovered what might be a novel technique to treat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a particularly aggressive blood disease in youngsters. Children with ‘high risk’ acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, subtypes that grow quickly and are frequently resistant to normal therapies, frequently relapse, and many of these children die as a result of their condition. Also Read - Avocado May Help In Treatment Of Blood Cancer: Check Out Other Health Benefits

‘Philadelphia chromosome-like ALL’ (Ph-like ALL), known for its resemblance to another form, Ph-positive ALL, is a prevalent kind of high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for which new medicines are desperately needed.

Lead researcher Richard Lock, Professor, Head of the Blood Cancers Theme at Children’s Cancer Institute said, “New therapies are urgently needed for high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. We are very encouraged by our results, which suggest we could be on the way to developing a more effective way to treat this cancer in some children,”

More than 5,000 medicines were evaluated in combination with the kinase inhibitor ruxolitinib. They discovered that ruxolitinib synergistically functioned with a variety of regularly used anticancer medications, the most successful of which were glucocorticoids, topoisomerase I and II inhibitors, microtubule targeting medicines, and antimetabolites.

The researchers conducted in vivo testing in ‘patient-derived xenograft models’ (PDXs) or ‘avatars’: mice specially bred to develop leukaemia cells collected from individual patients with CRLF2r Ph-like ALL. The addition of ruxolitinib to a typical therapy regimen known as VXL (containing vincristine, 2dexamethasone, and L-asparaginase) improved therapy success in two of three avatars, with one attaining long-term suppression of leukaemia growth.

“The enhanced effect of treatment when ruxolitinib was added and the variety of drug classes found to synergize with ruxolitinib in our laboratory, suggest the promising potential for kinase inhibitors in the treatment of Ph-like ALL,” said Lock.

(with inputs from IANS)