Not Just Chemotherapy, Blood Stem Cell Transplant Can Potentially Treat Blood Cancer

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India to discuss the myths and facts one should know about blood cancer.

September marks Blood Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness on the health condition especially the symptoms and treatment. Blood Cancer Is an Umbrella Term for Cancerous Growth in the Blood, Bone Marrow, or Lymph Nodes That Affect Normal Blood Cell Production or Function. Blood cancer typically means malignancies of the blood, bone marrow, or lymph node that result in uncontrolled blood cell production and altered function. The process of development of normal blood cells is disrupted by the growth of an abnormal type of cell. These cancerous blood cells stop your blood from performing the primary functions like preventing blood loss, fighting against infections, etc. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India to discuss the myths and facts one should know about blood cancer.

There Are Over One Lakh Blood Cancer Cases Every Year

As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, over one lakh people are diagnosed with blood cancer in India, every year. Blood cancers are of different types depending on the level of maturity of the blood cells in which the malignant changes take place. Of all types of blood cancers, the three most common that affect the Indian population are lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma.

Lymphoma is the name for a group of blood cancers that develop in the lymphatic system. The two main types are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Leukemia is a blood cancer that develops when normal blood cells become malignant and grow uncontrollably.

Multiple Myeloma starts in the bone marrow when plasma cells begin to grow uncontrollably. As the cells grow, they compromise the immune system causing bone disease, organ damage, and anaemia among other conditions.

Genetic And Environmental Factors Are Often Linked To Increased Risk

While there is no specific cause for blood cancer, there are some factors that certainly contribute towards its occurrence; Age, smoking and alcohol consumption, exposure to radiation, harmful chemicals, and family history, etc.

A Blood Stem Cell Transplant Can Be A Potentially Life-Saving Treatment

Due to the advanced medical technologies and increased research, life-threatening diseases such as blood cancer can be treated through stem cell transplants. Stem cell transplantation is a procedure that restores blood-forming stem cells in people who have had theirs destroyed by very high doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Healthy stem cells from a matching donor are infused into the patient to help resume healthy blood production.

Misconceptions Are Prevalent Around Blood Stem Cell Transplant

As the number of patients increases every year, the number of transplants increases proportionately. But the problem is, due to the lack of awareness and general misconception about stem cell transplants in India, there is only 0.04% of the population are registered as potential blood stem cell donors. This makes it very difficult for a patient to be able to find an HLA (Human Leucocyte Antigen) matched donor. To make a big difference usually takes more than one person. But when it comes to a patient suffering from blood cancer or other blood disorders, just one match from a blood stem cell donor can potentially save their life.

Role of Blood Stem Cell Registries

A stem cell registry is a database of diverse potential blood stem cell donors, whose HLA (tissue type) is analysed in a state-of-the-art laboratory and stored in an anonymized form for global search. When a patient needs a donor, the matching donor is identified from the database. The registry facilitates the entire process of the donor's journey from being matched to being counselled, medically examined, donation procedure to following up after the donation process. Blood stem cell donation is an outpatient process similar to blood platelet donation. But here's the catch finding the right match is often a one-in-a-million chance! A stem cell registry connects a voluntary blood stem cell donor to a patient in need of a transplant, thereby giving many patients a second chance at life.

