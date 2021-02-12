Blood cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that can affect anyone. According to the World Health Organization, India is the third-highest number of blood cancer cases. Also known as haematological cancer, it originates in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. It occurs when the function of the normal cells is disrupted, and new cells are created which your body doesn’t need. Bone marrow transplant is one solution for patients for blood cancer. Also Read - Boost health of gut microbe to reduce severity of COVID-19 symptoms

Healthy Gut Is A Good Target For People With Blood Cancer

Researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina found that a solitary strain of Bacteroides fragilis altogether reduced graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) by ensuring gut integrity. Even though bone marrow transplant is considered to be the lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers, the findings suggest that GVHD is a potentially fatal side effect of transplantation. Treatment for this condition is also limited.

The study published in JCI Insight demonstrates that protecting the health of the gastrointestinal tract is a better treatment option may be on the horizon for patients with GVHD. Xue-Zhong Yu, M.D., associate director of Basic Science at Hollings Cancer Center, and lead author Sofi, PhD, realized that figuring out how to keep a patient's intestinal tissue healthy before and after bone marrow transplant will improve the patient's outcome. "We know that restoring the microbiota diversity in the gut is an effective solution, but that comes with many challenges," said Yu.

Balance Between the Immune System and Gut Is Important

Patients with leukaemia (a type of blood cancer) must undergo radiation and chemotherapy before they can get their new cancer-free immune system through bone marrow transplantation. Balancing the immune system and intestinal microbiota (communities of microorganisms in the gut) is essential for proper intestinal health.

However, radiation and chemotherapy can throw this off-balance and the diversity of microbiota is reduced. This can lead to a leaky gut. Also known as the intestinal permeability, it is a condition in which the lining of the small intestine becomes damaged, causing a leak through the intestines. The study concluded that patients who recover microbiota diversity have less severe GVHD and better outcomes than those who don’t.

FMT Not The Best Option

Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is an infusion in the colon or the delivery through the upper gastrointestinal tract. Preliminary studies have shown that faecal microbial transplantation (FMT) can be effective at reducing GVHD, but the challenge is how to get the right donor. After bone marrow transplantation, patients don’t have strong immunity and there is a great risk of bad infection if FMT is used in humans.

