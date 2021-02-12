Blood cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that can affect anyone. According to the World Health Organization India is the third-highest number of blood cancer cases. Also known as haematological cancer it originates in the bone marrow where blood is produced. It occurs when the function of the normal cells is disrupted and new cells are created which your body doesn’t need. Bone marrow transplant is one solution for patients for blood cancer. Healthy Gut Is A Good Target For People With Blood Cancer Researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina found that a solitary