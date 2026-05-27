Blood cancer vs iron deficiency: Overlapping symptoms many people mistake for 'Just low iron'

Fatigue, dizziness, pale skin or breathlessness are often blamed on iron deficiency but in some cases these overlapping symptoms may signal blood cancer instead.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 27, 2026 6:55 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Ankur Nandan Varshney

Difference of blood cancer and iron deficiency.

Blood cancer and iron deficiency are two seemingly unrelated health issues but they often share the same early warning signs. Many people have symptoms including persistent fatigue, weakness, dizziness, pale skin and shortness of breath which are often attributed to a mere iron deficiency. But experts suggest that at times these signs indicate a much more serious condition i.e blood cancer.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that blood cancers affect the blood cells and their function often starting in the bone marrow or lymphatic system causing medical conditions like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Why do the symptoms of blood cancer and iron deficiency seem so alike?

Both blood cancer and iron deficiency can reduce the body's ability to transport oxygen. Iron deficiency is a medical condition that occurs when there is not enough iron to make healthy red blood cells whereas blood cancer can disrupt the production of red blood cells completely.

Dr. Ankur Nandan Varshney Sr. Medical Oncologist at Medanta Hospital Noida says, "Many patients think that they have only an iron deficiency because they experience feeling exhausted, headache or weakness. But when symptoms persist despite taking iron supplements with signs like frequent infectious diseases, unexplained bruises or swollen lymph nodes further investigation is very important."

Iron deficiency symptoms

Many people experience the following symptoms all the time and assume they are nothing out of the ordinary but there are some warning signs which may be similar to blood cancer such as:

Constant fatigue or tiredness

Lack of energy

Pale skin

Dizziness or headaches

Shortness of breath

Rapid heartbeat

Difficulty concentrating

Blood cancer symptoms

Iron deficiency is generally corrected with diet or iron supplements but blood cancer can have other red flags that can't be ignored. According to Dr. Varshney fatigue that worsens without stopping after getting proper nutrition and iron supplements is one of the major red flags. In his words, "Blood cancers can start to manifest as common nutritional deficiencies but then get worse." Other signs include:

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Frequent infections

Unexplained fever

Night sweats

Bone or joint pain

Does not bruise or bleed easily.

Swollen lymph nodes

Sudden weight loss

Many people don't realise they have symptoms of low iron, they can vary from mild to severe, and include tiredness, weakness, dizziness, sores on your tongue and poor concentration. Uncorrected, low iron levels can lead to anaemia. Stay tuned to learn more as we #ironthingsoutpic.twitter.com/ozbZtfPCUD The SANBS (@theSANBS) December 7, 2021

Who is at risk?

Women who have excessive menstrual periods, pregnant women, vegans who don't consume enough iron and individuals who are suffering from a chronic digestive condition are at increased risk of iron deficiency. Whereas blood cancer can happen to people of all ages but is more likely to occur if a person has a genetic risk, radiation exposure, smoking, chemical exposure or has a weakened immune system. As per the Cleveland Clinic certain blood cancers do not exhibit any clear signs in the early phases making routine medical exams and blood tests crucial.

When to seek medical advice?

The Oncologist notes that if symptoms persist for longer than two weeks then they should not be overlooked particularly if bruising, infections or swollen glands are present. A blood test is often a simple technique to help the medical professionals decide if a low iron level is due to iron deficiency or caused by something else that needs to be evaluated.

Disclaimer: This article is for awareness only and not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified doctor for persistent symptoms or concerns.