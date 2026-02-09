Blood Cancer in Children: Why Cases Are Rising and How Early Detection Can Save Lives

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Blood cancer, medically known as leukemia, is one of the most common cancers found in children. Although it can affect people of all age groups from young children to the elderly leukemia remains a major concern in pediatric health.
Leukemia is a cancer of the blood-forming cells, primarily affecting the bone marrow, where blood cells are produced. While it is a serious disease, the encouraging fact is that early diagnosis and timely treatment can lead to complete recovery in many children.
Unfortunately, due to lack of awareness and limited diagnostic facilities in rural and underserved areas, many children reach hospitals at an advanced stage of the disease, making treatment more difficult and outcomes less favourable.
Blood cancer is cancer of the blood forming tissues of the body .The bone marrow is mainly affected which forms the blood cells. In leukemia abnormal white blood cells or leucocytes are produced in large numbers which in turn weaken the immune system of the body affecting the body's ability to fight infections.
Parents should never ignore the following warning signs, especially if they persist or worsen:
Sadly, these symptoms are often ignored or misinterpreted as viral infections, general weakness, or "growing pains," leading to delayed diagnosis.
Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and adolescents. It accounts for 25 30% of all childhood cancers worldwide. In India, over 20,000 new cases of childhood blood cancer are diagnosed every year. Around 15,000 of these cases are leukemia. Childhood cancers account for about 5% of all cancer cases in India, with leukemia being the most common. About 75 80% of childhood leukemia cases are Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) the most common and most treatable form. Leukemia is most frequently diagnosed in children aged 2 to 5 years. With early detection and proper treatment, 70 80% of affected children can be cured.
Ground Realities and Challenges in Rural Areas
These factors often result in delayed referrals and poor treatment outcomes, especially in rural and underserved regions.
There is no single cause of leukemia. It occurs due to genetic mutations in blood-forming cells, triggered by various factors:
1. Genetic and Inherited Conditions
Certain inherited conditions increase risk, such as: Down syndrome, and Neurofibromatosis type 1
2. Environmental Exposure
Radiation exposure
Chemicals like benzene
Air pollution
Certain pesticides and industrial chemicals
3. Infections and Immune System Factors
4. Family History
Leukemia in siblings increases risk
5. Previous Cancer Treatment
Chemotherapy or radiation therapy can rarely trigger leukemia later
A Complete Blood Count (CBC) a simple and affordable blood test can help detect leukemia at an early stage.
Early diagnosis ensures:
Through regular health check-up camps and awareness programs, many children are now being diagnosed early and successfully treated.
Public awareness, education, and community outreach are the strongest weapons against childhood blood cancer. Parents, teachers, and frontline health workers such as ASHA, ANM, and Anganwadi workers must be trained to recognize early warning signs so that cases do not go undiagnosed.
Free screening camps, school health programs, and awareness drives through pamphlets and community meetings are helping reach underserved populations.
Myth
Childhood cancer survivors are disease carriers or pose a health risk.
Cancer is caused by evil spirits or black magic.
Fact
Childhood cancer is not contagious, and survivors can live healthy, normal lives.
Ragini, diagnosed at the age of 3, suffered from leg pain, frequent fever, and bruises. Initially mistaken for weakness and growing pains, a blood test revealed leukemia. With timely treatment, Ragini is now 8 years old attending school, playing, and thriving.
In contrast, Amit, aged 2, was diagnosed late. Sadly, he could not be saved. These stories highlight one truth: childhood blood cancer is treatable if detected early.
Blood cancer in children is not a death sentence. With awareness, early diagnosis, and proper treatment, most children can go on to live healthy and productive lives. Early detection saves lives and every child deserves that chance.
