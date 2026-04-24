Blocked nose to brain fog: How nasal breathing impacts oxygen, sleep and stress levels

Blocked nose affecting your mind? Know how nasal breathing influences oxygen flow, sleep quality, and stress levels, and why mouth breathing may worsen brain fog.

Nasal breathing functions as an airway passage that connects to the body's respiratory system while it operates as an advanced biological mechanism which filters and hydrates incoming air. The system loses its function when congestion or irritation occurs which leads to mouth breathing as the common response. The two breathing patterns which seem minor at first create different effects on stress responses and brain chemistry

Oxygen efficiency problem

According to Dr Manaswini Ramachandra, MS - ENT, MBBS, Otorhinolaryngologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, "The human brain requires almost 20 per cent of the body's oxygen supply which makes proper breathing necessary for cognitive health. Nasal breathing leads to the release of nitric oxide from the nasal cavity, which helps humans absorb oxygen more effectively through their lungs. The body loses this mechanism when mouth breathing occurs. The prefrontal cortex requires optimal oxygen supply to sustain its role in concentration and problem-solving.

Breathing as a neural rhythm

In addition to oxygen supply, nasal breathing is linked to neurological activity in the brain. The flow of air inside the nose plays a role in synchronising neural firings in the hippocampus and the amygdala, which control emotions and memories, respectively. With obstruction in nasal airflow, this coordination is compromised, causing memory formation deficits and an exaggerated stress response.

Impact on sleep and cognitive fatigue

Another physiological function impacted by nasal congestion is that of sleep. Waste materials produced due to metabolic activity in the brain are removed during the deep-sleep phase of the sleep cycle. Nasal obstruction results in higher respiratory resistance, and this can result in micro-arousals during sleep. These disruptions prevent the brain from reaching sustained deep and REM (Rapid Eye Movements) sleep stages.

The stress response shift

"Breathing patterns are directly associated with the body's stress response. Nasal breathing is usually more controlled and therefore stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, whose job it is to control the rest-and-digest mode. On the other hand, mouth breathing is associated with increased heart rate, higher cortisol production, and constant low-level stress since it activates the sympathetic nervous system and its "fight-or-flight" responses," the doctor added.

Even if a blocked nose does not seem to be such a serious problem, its effect on our ability to concentrate, sleep well, and deal with stress tends to manifest itself gradually.

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Long-term impact and simple management tips

While a blocked nose may not appear significant, its effects on concentration, sleep, and stress are understood to have a cumulative effect over time. There are simple steps that one can take to minimise the adverse effects of the nasal blockage.

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Maintaining clear nasal passages is important.

Staying hydrated and avoiding irritants such as dust and pollutants will minimise the inflammation.

Inhaling steam and using saline solutions can help unblock the nasal passage.

Avoid using decongestants.

Follow a good sleeping posture and consult a doctor regarding chronic blockage.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.