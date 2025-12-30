Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Blocked Nose Home Remedies: Nose clocked, also known as nasala congestion in medical terms, is a common health problem for many during the winter. From making simple breathing a challenging task to causing medical emergency, blocked nose can cause it all.
As we enter the peak winter season, with cold waves expected to intensify, let's explore the common causes of a blocked nose and simple home remedies that can help clear nasal congestion.
Here are some of the easy, yet effective home remedies that you can try to keep the nasal passage clean during the winter:
Apart from these, you may consider adding mustard oil to your nostrils to open the passage for your breathing instantly. Yes, you read that right! A few drops of mustard oil when added to blocked nose, can instantly help in fixing the issue.
Spices like ginger, garlic, and chilli peppers can temporarily open nasal passages by thinning mucus.
Disclaimer: Although, the tips and remedies mentioned above for blocked nose are backed by science, make sure to consult a doctor or a physician before making any changes to your routine, or before handling any health issues.
A blocked nose is not always caused by excess mucus. In many cases, it occurs due to inflammation and swelling of the blood vessels inside the nasal passages.
Try the above-mentioned home remedies to instantly get relief from blocked or congested nose.
