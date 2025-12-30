Blocked Nose In Winter: 5 Best Home Remedies for Instant Relief From Nasal Congestion

Similar to other flu viruses of the season, H3N2 is also known to trigger nose symptoms. Early signs of infection may be in the form of a runny nose, blocked nose or frequent sneezing. Although these symptoms might not appear serious initially, there are chances that they tend to improve and contribute to the discomfort, unlike in the presence of fever and cough.

Blocked Nose Home Remedies: Nose clocked, also known as nasala congestion in medical terms, is a common health problem for many during the winter. From making simple breathing a challenging task to causing medical emergency, blocked nose can cause it all.

As we enter the peak winter season, with cold waves expected to intensify, let's explore the common causes of a blocked nose and simple home remedies that can help clear nasal congestion.

Blocked Nose Remedies For Instant Relief

Here are some of the easy, yet effective home remedies that you can try to keep the nasal passage clean during the winter:

Simple breathing exercises, such as anulom vilom, slow breathing techniques, etc. Steam Inhalation: Breathing in steam helps loosen mucus and reduce nasal congestion almost instantly. (A pro tip - you may consider adding a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to hot water, cover your head with a towel, and inhale for 5 10 minutes.) Sipping on some herbal tea. Yes you read that right! Not only steam, but also a cup of warm ginger-honey-lemon tea, can help in keeping blocked nose issues at bay. Make sure to keep your head upside while you are sleeping. How does this work? Keeping your head slightly elevated while lying down prevents mucus from building up in the nasal passages and helps you breathe more comfortably. Saline Nasal Rinse: Using a saline spray or neti pot flushes out allergens, dust, and thick mucus from the nasal passages. This helps open blocked nostrils and improves breathing quickly.

Apart from these, you may consider adding mustard oil to your nostrils to open the passage for your breathing instantly. Yes, you read that right! A few drops of mustard oil when added to blocked nose, can instantly help in fixing the issue.

Spices like ginger, garlic, and chilli peppers can temporarily open nasal passages by thinning mucus.

Disclaimer: Although, the tips and remedies mentioned above for blocked nose are backed by science, make sure to consult a doctor or a physician before making any changes to your routine, or before handling any health issues.

What Causes a Blocked Nose?

A blocked nose is not always caused by excess mucus. In many cases, it occurs due to inflammation and swelling of the blood vessels inside the nasal passages.

