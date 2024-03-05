Blocked Heart In Men: Top 7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Clear Clogged Heart Arteries Naturally

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Heart Blockage Home Remedies: Blockages of the heart, or in medical terms, coronary artery disease, develop when plaque accumulates in the arteries that feed the heart. The thickening can reduce, even block, the arteries and impede blood flow to the heart. This condition in men can be initiated by eating a diet loaded with saturated fats, an inactive lifestyle, smoking, and having high cholesterol or blood pressure. All these risk elements can foster the slow but steady buildup of plaque in the arteries.
Heart blockage symptoms: The body can show several signs and symptoms when the heart arteries are jammed or clogged. Some of these can include:
Heart issues tend to affect a lot of people, men in particular, and a key cause of such problems is blockage in the heart arteries. If left untreated, this can escalate to severe health complications. Luckily, Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal practice from India, prescribes natural remedies that can prevent clogged arteries while enhancing heart health. This write-up delves into the top seven Ayurvedic solutions that are beneficial for men's heart health.
Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic ways to unclog heart arteries:
Top of the list is Arjuna, an Ayurvedic herb renowned for its positive effects on heart health. It reinforces heart muscles, boosts circulation, and also brings down cholesterol levels. Regular intake of Arjuna extract or powder can unclog blocked arteries and promote heart health.
Garlic, with its allicin component, helps reduce cholesterol levels and averts plaque build-up in arteries. Including raw garlic in your meals or taking garlic supplements can help enhance blood flow and lower heart disease risk.
Guggul is a resin from the Commiphora Mukul tree used extensively in Ayurveda for its property of reducing cholesterol. It slashes LDL cholesterol levels and stops arteries from getting hardened, making it a perfect remedy for clogged arteries.
Triphala is an Ayurvedic blend of three fruits, Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki, known for its detoxifying benefits and antioxidant properties. It alleviates inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and promotes healthy circulation enhancing heart health.
Ashwagandha, a potent adaptogenic herb, assists the body in handling stress and anxiety, both of which are predisposing factors for heart disease. It aids in stress reduction and relaxation, thereby supporting heart health and controlling the progression of atherosclerosis.
Turmeric, a frequently used spice in Ayurvedic cuisine and remedies, consists of curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It reduces artery inflammation, enhances blood flow, and stops blood clot formation.
Hawthorn is a flower-bearing plant traditionally used to improve heart health. It widens blood vessels, improves circulation, and reinforces the heart muscle. Consuming hawthorn tea or supplements can unclog blocked arteries and lower cardiovascular disease risk.
The above-mentioned 7 Ayurvedic tips are effective and come packed with other health benefits as well. You can incorporate them when trying to keep the heart arteries clean and the organ safe from health complications. However, you must understand that taking proper precautions is important. Get advice from an authorized Ayurvedic practitioner or a healthcare provider, especially if you're on medication or managing other health issues.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information