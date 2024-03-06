Blocked Heart Arteries Ayurvedic Remedies: 7 Healthy Juices To Prevent Clogged Heart And Blood Clots Naturally Without Medication

Heart blockage home remedies: Here are the top 7 types of healthy juices that can help prevent blood clots and clogged heart.

Heart Arteries Blockage: Have you ever heard of heart blockage, often referred to as coronary artery disease? It is a serious health condition that can trigger life-threatening cardiovascular disorders if ignored. However, Ayurveda, India's age-old medical practice, has gifted us with tons of natural remedies and treatment options that can help manage this condition naturally. In this article, we tell you how you can incorporate Ayurveda into your daily routine to tackle this health condition and prevent stroke.

So, what exactly is heart blockage? Picture the vessels supplying blood to your heart getting obstructed or narrowed down such that it becomes a struggle for blood to flow. It could lead to chest pains and breathlessness, and in fatal scenarios, heart attacks can occur. It's crucial to hunt down the issue and address it in time to evade further complications.

Cardiovascular issues can be severe, and heart blockages can lead to complications. While contemporary medicine has an array of effective treatments, age-old Ayurvedic practices offer natural remedies to prevent these health concerns. Let's look at seven beneficial juices from the sphere of Ayurveda that can combat heart ailments.

Amla Juice Shots For Clearing Heart Arteries

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a robust antioxidant that can decrease inflammation and fortify your heart's muscles. Regular intake of amla juice can enhance blood flow, decrease cholesterol, and ward off artery plaque buildup. Its abundant Vitamin C content fortifies immunity, shielding your heart from oxidative stress.

Beetroot Juice To Enhance Blood Circulation

With high nitrate content, beetroot converts into nitric oxide in the body, helping soothe the blood vessels and enhance blood circulation. Drinking beetroot juice can decrease blood pressure, reduce heart disease risks, and boost exercise performance. Additionally, its organic compounds aid in liver detoxification.

Pomegranate Juice For Heart Health

Refreshing and yummy, pomegranate juice is abundant in antioxidants, which include punicalagins and anthocyanins that guard against heart damage by free radicals. It boosts heart health by reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and nurturing gut bacteria.

Warm Milk With Organic Turmeric

Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, has been used in Ayurveda for ages. Blended with warm milk, ginger, and cinnamon, it results in golden milk, which combats inflammation, fortifies cardiovascular health, and strengthens immunity.

Detox Drink With Lemon And Ginger

Power-packed with lemon and ginger, this concoction is a detoxifying and revitalizing drink that improves digestion and heart health. While lemon is abundant in Vitamin C, ginger aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

Vitamin-Rich Carrot-Apple Juice

Carrots coupled with apples form a fusion packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants beneficial for cardiovascular health. This hydration-rich juice amps up immunity enhances skin health, and nourishes your body.

Green Leafy Vegetable Juice (Spinach and Kale)

Spinach and kale are leafy greens filled with nutrients and antioxidants. When juiced, they can aid inflammation reduction, support detoxification, and promote heart health. With ample fiber content, this juice aids digestion and fosters gut health.

Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Unclog Blocked Heart Arteries

Incorporating the above-mentioned top 7 Ayurvedic juices into your daily diet routine can help enhance heart health and prevent heart blockages. However, you must know that only diet alone cannot help in keeping the heart healthy. Along with a balanced diet plan, you also need to focus on a regular exercise routine to provide proper nourishment to your heart.