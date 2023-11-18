Bloating Is Normal And Often A Sign Of Good Health: Why We Must Stop Worrying About This?

Bloating Is Normal And Often A Sign Of Good Health: Why We Must Stop Worrying About This?

Stop worrying about a bloated tummy. Research reveals that it is not always a sign of bad health, it may be the opposite of that.

Do you often develop insecurities and body complexes because you do not have a flat tummy? It is only natural considering the impossible standards imposed on both men and women in this day and age. It should be known to every one that tummy pooch can develop due to multiple reasons and some of them are not even associated with fat or weight gain. One main reason for a pot belly is bloating. Bloating happens when a woman is on their period, it can happen due to some food items like cruciferous vegetable, it can happen after lunch or dinner when the tummy is full of food and it can also happen to people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or other inflammatory gut conditions. Thus, in some situations, a pot belly is out of anyone's control and that is how why we should normalise it.

What Is The Flat Tummy Myth And Why Is It Unscientific?

If you think that having a tummy that is flat and without any bulge is normal, you cannot be more wrong. It is physiologically impossible to have a flat tummy. The very concept of a flat stomach began with the obsession of zero figure among celebrities. Like we imitate and idolize celebrities for their acting and roles we also became a little to obsessed to obtain a type of body that is far from normal. Yes, regular exercise and good diet can help you achieve that look and you may even develop abs but it will not stay like that permanently. The human body changes with age and time; especially for women, and we need to normalize that. You may loose abs and muscles because of sickness, malnutrition, you may gain weight because of pregnancy or surgery or medications, you may lose or gain weight during menopause or your body might change due to stress and environmental factors.

Bloating is Normal And Is Also A Sign Of A Healthy Body

Bloating is not always a bad sign. In fact it may simply indicate that your body and the digestive system is doing its daily chores. There are some foods for instance, cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, etc. creates more gas because of which your tummy might swell up like a balloon. But, after the gas passes, it will be normal again. More foods like Raw onions, under-ripe bananas and cold pasta also creates gas because the microbes in our gut ferment the fibre present in the foods. This is also a sign of good gut health and good colon health. It is a good stimulant for bowel movement and can also help prevent colon cancer.

TRENDING NOW