Bloating: Here’s everything you need to know

Bloating can cause discomfort, fullness and abdominal swelling. Learn its common causes, symptoms, treatment options and simple lifestyle changes to help prevent it.

Medically Verified By: Dr. RR Dutta

Have you lately been feeling your tummy swollen, tight or too full after eating? This could mean that you are having a bloating issue which is a highly prevalent digestive issue across the entire world that can be triggered in individuals of any age. Bloating is generally not a cause for concern when it happens once in a while and is linked to dietary habits but if it occurs regularly then it could be a sign of a digestive problem that needs medical attention. Experts note that understanding the causes, symptoms and warning signs of bloating can help people to better manage the condition and recognise when it's time to call in the professionals.

What is bloating?

Bloating is a physical symptom that occurs when a person feels full, tight or uncomfortable in the abdomen. Sometimes the belly may visibly appear enlarged or distended. According to healthcare professionals this discomfort typically occurs due to the buildup of gas in the gastrointestinal tract or when digestion slows down.

Dr. RR Dutta, HOD of Internal Medicine, Paras Health Gurugram explained that bloating is a symptom and can be caused by excess gas production, food intolerances, constipation, hormonal fluctuations or some digestive disorders. He said, "It is not a disease and can be a normal occurrence in a person's life but if the symptom persists then one should not ignore it."

Causes of bloating

Here are some common practices and health issues that can cause bloating as per Mayo Clinic:

Everyday habits: The most frequent causes of bloating are swallowing too much air when eating too fast, chewing gum, drinking carbonated beverages or talking. Certain food options: Experts note that food items like beans, lentils, broccoli, cabbage, onions and fizzy drinks can also cause more gas to build up in the gut. Food intolerances: Medical professionals also note that people with lactose intolerance can get bloated when drinking milk or eating dairy. While some individuals may be very sensitive to gluten or some particular carbohydrates called Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols (FODMAPs). Constipation: Poor bowel movements can also cause gas to accumulate in the colon which may cause abdominal sensations of fullness and discomfort.

Symptoms of bloating

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) every individual may manifest the symptoms of bloating differently but some common symptoms include:

Tightness or pressure in the abdomen Visible abdominal swelling Mild discomfort or pain in the abdomen Rumbling noises from the belly Nausea in some cases

Dr. Dutta said, "Many patients experience bloating by the end of the day which is thought to be caused by gas but other factors like intestinal mobility and increased sensitivity of the digestive tract can also contribute."

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When to seek help for bloating?

Healthcare professionals note that most cases of bloating improve with diet and lifestyle changes but if symptoms become frequent or are accompanied by warning signs then medical evaluation may be required. Below are some signs you should seek medical attention when bloating occurs alongside other symptoms as these symptoms may indicate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, other gastrointestinal disorders or ovarian disorders:

Unexplained weight loss Persistent abdominal pain Blood in the stool Extreme constipation or diarrhoea Vomiting Eating or swallowing problems or getting full easily

Quick tips to avoid bloating

Here are some tips you can follow to reduce bloating that causes fullness, tightness and discomfort:

Consume food slowly Chewing food thoroughly Stay physically active Drink plenty of water Reducing carbonated drinks Increase your fibre intake gradually

Bloating is a common digestive issue that typically goes away on its own but if symptoms persist then it is not acceptable as normal. Getting to know triggers, eating healthy food and asking for medical advice can help a lot to improve digestive health. Dr. Dutta says, "It's essential to listen to your body's signals because even if it's normal to experience some bloating from time to time if it's constant then it could be a warning sign of a medical condition that needs treatment. By understanding the causes of bloating and taking preventive measures you can maintain the smooth functioning of the digestive system."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for persistent or severe symptoms.