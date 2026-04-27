Bleeding gums, bad breath could signal colon cancer risk, dentist warns

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Thinking of canceling your dentist appointment because it's only a check-up? Think again because what if you could find out more than just whether you have a cavity inside your mouth and actually detect a serious health threat somewhere in your body? An American dentist has rec sparked a discussions on oral health as he connected various mouth symptoms to a potentially deadly disease i.e colorectal cancer.
In a post shared on Instagram on April 23, San Francisco based dentist Mark Burhenne who has more than 40 years of experience explained some mouth symptoms could point to a higher risk of colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon and rectum the two vital components of the digestive tract. Colorectal cancer may not seem connected to the mouth but experts believe the digestive system is all connected.
"If all your dentist does is check for holes in your teeth your gastroenterologist wants to know that," Dr. Burhenne said. He mentioned that a 2024 meta-analysis that included 16.6 million participants found gum disease is associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of colorectal cancer and this was consistent across many studies.
Researchers believe that the link could be due to a harmful mouth bacteria called Fusobacterium Nucleatum which is frequently found in patients with gum disease and has been found inside colorectal tumours in almost half the patients examined. It's believed to migrate from the mouth to the colon via the digestive system, aiding in the formation of tumours.
Dr. Burhenne outlined six common mouth symptoms which may be early indicators:
Healthcare professionals stress colorectal cancer is one of the world's most common causes of cancer deaths particularly in men aged 50 and above. This is the reason early detection through screening particularly colonoscopies is the best way to tackle the disease. Dr. Burhenne said neglecting early symptoms whether in the mouth or elsewhere might lead to a late diagnosis. He concluded, "The mouth is the start of the digestive system. What starts here doesn't stay here."
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