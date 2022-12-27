- Health A-Z
Menopause can be defined as a time when a woman has not had her periods for 12 months after her last period. It usually occurs around the age of 50 on an average, but it could vary anywhere between 48-52 years. But some women experience vagina bleeding even after menopause. The condition is called postmenopausal bleeding. What causes this condition?
"Most postmenopausal bleeding is usually due to non-cancerous gynecological conditions, but in about 10 per cent of the women, this could be a sign of uterine i.e. endometrial cancer. Any bleeding, mild, heavy or even spotting is considered as postmenopausal bleeding," says Dr Prathima Reddy, Director and Lead Consultant Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Reddy, sheds further light on postmenopausal bleeding (PMB), including the possible complications a woman may face due to it.
In addition to the above, the two cancers that cause postmenopausal bleeding are Endometrial cancer or the cancer of the womb and Cervical cancer which is the cancer of the mouth of the uterus. In rare cases, vaginal cancers can give rise to bleeding in the menopausal period.
The cause for postmenopausal bleeding has to be investigated because the treatment varies according to the cause. In some cases, the bleeding might be because of cancer, and this has to be immediately investigated and treated.
One must also check for bleeding from other areas in and around the vagina, including bladder, rectum and lesions on the skin of the vulva.
As mentioned earlier, endometrial and cervical cancer can give rise to postmenopausal bleeding. Cervical cancer can be prevented by taking the cervical cancer vaccine (HPV Vaccine) and by undergoing regular pap smear tests.
Endometrial cancers can run in families and can also affect women who are overweight. Older women who are obese with diabetes are more prone to postmenopausal bleeding. It is also common in women who start their period early and go through late menopause. Women who have never been pregnant are at a higher risk of endometrial cancer.
While women cannot control their family history or age at menarche and menopause, they can make lifestyle changes such as losing weight, maintaining adequate BMI and checking for early signs of diabetes to lower their risk of endometrial cancer.
All postmenopausal bleeding must be investigated by a gynecologist. The diagnosis of the cause for the bleeding must be determined so that appropriate treatment can be planned.
