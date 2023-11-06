Bleaching Of Underwear: Is It Or Is It Not Normal?

Bleaching takes place because of the acidic nature of the vagina, which has a pH value between 3.4 to 4.5, said a doctor.

As a woman, have you ever wondered why your underwear gets discoloured over time, or why there is a bleach-like mark in the middle of the cloth? Some people may find it alarming, but it is quite a common occurrence. What happens is that there is a light-coloured patch in the crotch area. It is especially visible in dark-coloured underwear like black, dark blue, purple, etc. It may seem strange, and as a result of this, people may not openly talk about it either.

Why does it happen?

It is actually a sign of a normal-functioning vagina. Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Amina Khalid explained that this bleaching takes place because of the acidic nature of the vagina, which has a pH value between 3.4 to 4.5.

"The vagina has this good bacteria called lactobacilli, which helps maintain its acidic environment. It is super important to keep out the bad bacterias and organisms that can cause infection. The acidic nature of the discharge ends up interacting with the dye in the underwear, causing the stain/discolouration," she explained in an Instagram post.

Should you be worried?

Now, there is no reason to worry about it. It is just your body's way of showing that all this well down there. "So long as the discharge is not foul smelling, and is not of an abnormal colour," said the doctor, adding that there is nothing that can be done to prevent it.

Important things to note

Dr Amina suggested the following things,

1. You can try opting for light-coloured panties on the days you know the vaginal discharge is more, so that the bleaching is less visible.

2. You can even consider using panty liners that can absorb the discharge and prevent it from staining the panties.

3. Try to wear cotton underwear as much as possible, since they prevent moisture from getting trapped, thereby preventing infections.