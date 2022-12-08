Bladder Stones, UTI: There Can Be Many Consequences Of Holding Back Your Pee

Bladder stones are chunks of minerals that can form inside them when the bladder is not empty of urine

If a person chronically controls the urge to pee, they might be putting themselves at risk of conditions like urine incontinence, overactive bladder and stones

We must empty our bladder as soon as we feel the urge to urinate. This was much a part of the toilet training sessions we received as children. However, there are some situations where we might have to hold back for instance when we might be in midst of an important meeting or stuck in a traffic jam. We might have no choice but to silence our bladder. Sometimes when the urge is not so loud, we might simply overlook it and postpone the ritual for a later time. While as per experts, the ideal time to clear your bladder is to empty it once in three hours. But many of us might not be able to do it. While occasionally holding the pee due to some urgent situation might not cause dramatic effects but if it becomes a habit, it can result in some health problems.

A healthy bladder can hold 2 cups of urine before it is considered full and this can take up to 9 to 10 hours. So a person might not face urgency to urinate but sometimes a few weak calls by the bladder. For some people whose urine has a composition rich in certain salts, not emptying the bladder at regular intervals might lead to the formation of stones.

What could go wrong if you hold back your pee?

If a person chronically controls the urge to pee, they might be putting themselves at risk of conditions like urine incontinence, overactive bladder and stones. The following are some things that might happen-

There might be a higher risk of getting of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) due to accumulated urine. You might develop urinary retention when due to continuous pressure, your bladder muscles won't be able to relax In extremely rare cases, it can lead to the bursting of the bladder.

A person might not die from the condition as the bladder will involuntarily release the urine before any physical damage happens.

Not urinating enough and bladder stones

Bladder stones are chunks of minerals that can form inside them when the bladder is not empty of urine. They can cause symptoms like lower abdominal pain and difficulty while peeing. If urine is made to sit in the bladder for a long time, chemicals in it will form crystals which over time will harden into stones. Experts recommend that you must regularly empty your bladder. Also, you should urinate again 10 to 20 seconds after your first attempt if you are unable to empty your bladder the first time.