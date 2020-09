The urinary bladder, or simply bladder, is a hollow organ in the lower abdomen that stores urine from the kidneys before disposal through the urethra. Did you that a human bladder can hold between 300 and 500 ml of urine before the urge to empty occurs? But don’t make it a habit to hold your pee in regularly. Over time, it can weaken the bladder muscles and lead to problems such as incontinence, urinary tract infections as well as increase your risk of kidney disease. Holding in pee for too long can expose your body to potentially harmful bacteria that can multiply and lead to bladder infections. Also Read - Deal with an over active bladder by avoiding the foods that aggravate the condition.

Infection in the bladder can cause pain while urinating and abdominal cramping as well as a sudden urge to urinate. Bladder pain may also result from interstitial cystitis (chronic bladder inflammation) and bladder cancer. Therefore, it is always a good idea to see a doctor to identify the actual cause of your bladder pain. If it is caused by a bladder infection, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics for a few days to treat the infection and pain relievers to ease abdominal cramps. At the same time, you can also try some natural remedies to flush bacteria out of your urinary tract. Here are some effective home remedies to treat the infection and ease bladder pain: Also Read - Bizarre: Say hello to the teetotaller woman whose bladder turned into a brewery

Drink plenty of fluids

When you drink plenty of fluids, you will urinate more frequently and that will help eliminate the infection by moving bacteria out of the bladder. Holding it allows the bacteria to multiply in the bladder. Usually, doctors suggest drinking at least eight glasses of water per day. In addition, water will also dilute your urine and make urinating less painful and irritating. Also Read - Vegetarian diet may reduce UTI risk: Here are some other ways to prevent the infection

Limit caffeinated drinks

Avoid or limit caffeinated drinks, including coffee, tea, and soda if you a bladder infection. This is because caffeine can irritate the bladder and result in exacerbated symptoms, including higher urgency and frequency of urination, as well as increased incontinence.

Use heating pads

A heating pad is easily available at a local drugstore or you can buy it online. Putting this pad across your abdominal region or back may help soothe the dull ache or discomfort that usually occurs with balder infections. Follow the directions on the package carefully to avoid burning yourself. If you don’t the heating pad right now, soak a small towel in warm water and place it over your bladder or abdomen.

Drink cranberry juice

Cranberry juice has been used to treat bladder infections for centuries. It has been found that the cranberry juice could help prevent bacteria from developing into an infection in the urinary tract within eight hours of drinking it. A 2012 review also suggested that cranberry juice and cranberry tablets may benefit women who frequently get bladder infections.

Don’t wear tight clothes

Tight jeans and other tight clothes can trap moisture in delicate areas and create a favourable environment for the bacteria to breed. Remember, bacteria thrive in warm and moist environments. Instead cotton underwear, loose pants, or skirts to promote air circulation and reduce bacterial growth.