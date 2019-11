Bladder is located in the lower abdomen of the body. This balloon-looking organ stores urine and is a part of the urinary system which includes kidney, urethra and uterus. It’s with the help of the bladder that body flushes out the waste water after absorbing required nutrients from it. Bladder changes as we age and through, we cannot take care of everything that may affect it, few tips can definitely go a long way. Don’t wait to think about it till it completely stops working. Few health habits and exercises can come handy.

Don’t avoid going to the bathroom, empty your bladder

Some people have a tendency to keep avoiding using a bathroom even when their bladder is almost full. That’s the unhealthiest practice. It affects the body adversely and it also makes your belly to bulge out. Holding urine can weaken bladder muscles in long run and may cause bladder infection. Use bathroom every three to four to empty the bladder.

Empty your bladder completely

It sounds strange, right? That how can someone not empty the bladder while using the bathroom but it’s true. Some people tighten their bladder muscles while urinating and that blocks the flow of urine. When this happens, urine left inside goes back to the travel taking the harmful bacteria with it inside the body. This could be the reason for bladder infections, and it can be painful. Therefore, empty the bladder completely for bladder health. Also, do not be in rush while urinating, this may also prevent you to empty your bladder completely.

Bladder health with physical activity and pelvic floor exercises

Physical exercise not only helps lose weight, it can also help in preventing bladder problems and constipation. If in case you think you have weak bladder muscles, pelvic floor exercises can help you great deal. These help you in holding urine in bladder a little longer. Also known as Kegel exercises, these help in strengthening muscles to prevent urine from leaking from sudden simple movements like sneezing, coughing or urgency to pee.

Drink lots of fluids for better bladder health

Having water and fluids is important to flush out bacteria from he body. It makes bacteria to move out of the urinary tract and prevents bladder infection. The large part of your fluid intake should be water. However, drink as much as you need and not overdo it. Experts suggest cutting back on the intake if you think you need to use the bathroom way too frequently. Cutting caffeine and soda drink will help you great deal in sorting this issue. If you are suffering from any health issue like that related to kidney, discuss with your doctor about your water intake.

Maintain hygiene to prevent bladder infection

It’s important to clean your genital area properly to avoid infection and its transmission. It should be mandate before and after having sex so that if at all you acquire any infection-causing bacteria from your partner, you can wash it off. Urinating before and after intercourse also helps in keeping infections at bay. Sometimes, it also suggested to clean your genital from front to back to avoid infection. However, discuss about it with the doctor you trust as it has divided health experts in two—taking in for and against on the same.