Black Period Blood Sign: 7 Underlying Conditions That Can Turn Menstrual Blood Dark

Seeing black menstrual blood can feel alarming. However, in many cases, it's not as scary as it looks. Scroll down to know what your body is trying to tell you.

Black Period Blood Causes

Black Menstrual Blood: Menstruation is not just a physical condition, it comes along with hidden mental exhaustion which is worth noting. In medical terminology, menstruation is a process of monthly shedding of the lining of the uterus in people of reproductive age. And this is one of the most natural part of the menstrual cycle and usually occurs every 21 35 days. While it is normal and a usual thing for every woman in their reproductive age, sometimes it can be concerning too! Experts say that the colour of your period blood says a lot about your overall health. In this article, we will talk about black period blood, its causes and what it actually means.

So what exactly turns your period blood completely black? Should you be worries about some underlying health conditions? Here is a complete breakdown of what causes black period black:

1. Old Oxidised Blood

Let's start with the most common causes of black period blood - old oxidised blood. What does it mean? According to experts, sometimes old period blood can stay back in your uterus which gets flushed out first. This is harmless and causes no concern.

2. Retained Blood (Delayed Flow)

If you are suffering from any health issues that can cause the menstrual flow to get partially blocked or is slowed down, blood may remain in the uterus longer than usual and appear dark or black when it finally comes out.

3. Hormonal Imbalance

The next most common cause of black coloured period blood is hormonal imbalances. Hormonal fluctuations in women can change the entire way the uterine lining builds up and sheds - this can have effects on the colour of the period blood. Some of the most common conditions that can hormonal imbalances can lead to are polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, or high stress levels - these are the ones that can turn your period blood black coloured.

4. Uterine Fibroids

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that can interfere with normal menstrual flow. They may cause heavy bleeding, clotting, or slow the passage of blood, making it appear dark or black. Other symptoms can include pelvic pressure, prolonged periods, and lower back pain.

5. Endometriosis

A very common health issue in women during their reproductive age is endometriosis. This is one of those serious health conditions that occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus - leading to the thickening of the wall and causing issues during menstruation. Experts say that this condition can cause painful periods, chronic pelvic pain, and dark brown or black spotting. The darker color may result from old blood trapped in the pelvic area before it exits the body.

6. Pregnancy-Related Complications

Another most common cause of black coloured period blood is when the body is dealing with pregnancy-induced health complications. Experts say that black discharge may sometimes signal old blood from implantation or, in more serious cases, an early miscarriage. One must seek immediate medical intervention upon spotting anything related to this. This black blood discharge can be accompanied by severe cramps, and muscle pain.

7. Infections or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

Black discharge with a strong, unpleasant odor may indicate an infection. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause abnormal discharge along with fever, pelvic pain, burning during urination, or pain during intercourse. These symptoms require prompt medical evaluation.

Period Blood Colour: What Is Normal?

Each month, the body prepares for a possible pregnancy. The lining of the uterus (endometrium) thickens to support a fertilized egg. If pregnancy does not occur, hormone levels drop and the lining breaks down and leaves the body through the vagina as menstrual blood. So when the question comes what colour of period is normal - here is what experts say: "Menstrual blood may appear bright red, dark red, brown, or even nearly black depending on flow and how long the blood has been in the uterus".

Stay tuned with us for such amazing information about our body and the different ways it behave on different phases.

