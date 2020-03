The 1865 fantasy novel by Lewis Carroll, ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’, mesmerized many with the magical transformations, such as shrinking and expanding, of the characters. But what if you actually enter such a space in reality? People with a neurological condition often suffer from a distorted perception of space and time. Also called Todd’s Syndrome, this involves seeing objects or people as bigger or smaller or further away than they actually are. Hallucinations are common and you may also experience time speeding up or slowing down. This condition affects mostly children.

The Alice in Wonderland syndrome (AWS)

This is a rare condition that affects vision, touch and hearing. Your sense of time may also be distorted. Most patients are cured by the time they reach adulthood. It comes in episodes, some of which may continue for hours. Migraine is a common problem along with the other symptoms of distortion of the senses. You may also lose control of your limbs and the altered sense of reality may leave you confused and scared.

Causes of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome

Nobody knows why this condition manifests. But some experts say that it may be due to unusual electrical activity in the brain. This may cause abnormal blood flow to parts of the brain that process environment and visual perception. It may also be due to head trauma or some infection. Stress, certain medications, epilepsy, stroke and brain tumour may also cause this condition. Sometimes, genes may play a role as well.

Diagnosis of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome

You doctor will probably recommend a MRI scan, Electroencephalography (EEG) and simple blood tests to determine your condition. But most of the time, it is left undiagnosed because the episodes may be too short and you may not even realise that you have this condition.

Treatment options

There is not treatment for this condition. You will just have to wait out the episode when it strikes. But consult your doctor. If there are any underlying condition that is triggering this condition, you can get treatment for that. This will prevent future episodes. You can also try relaxation methods to help you with the symptoms.