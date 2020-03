If you have the Charles Bonnet Syndrome, you don’t need LSD to trip to an alternate reality. Sometimes, a perfectly healthy person, without any mental health condition like Schizophrenia, may suffer from hallucinations. This is the result of an eye condition. If you have the Charles Bonnet Syndrome, you will see images of fantastic creatures and animals. This happens because the brain, instead of processing sensory input from the eyes, creates its own inputs. This happens due to vision loss. It has no relation to psychosis or dementia. Unlike mental health patients, here patients are fully aware of the fact that they are hallucinating.

Symptoms of the Charles Bonnet Syndrome

The hallucinations of this eye disease can be simple as well as complex. While some may see shapes and patterns. It can manifest as lines, light flashes, patterns or geometric shapes. At times, the hallucinations can take the shape of people, vehicles, animals and plants. An episode can be from a few seconds to hours. Symptoms and its severity can vary from person to person.

Cause of Charles Bonnet Syndrome

It is not known exactly what causes this syndrome. But many experts say that it may because the brain continues to interpret images even when the eyes cannot see. Some of the main causes of this syndrome are macular degeneration and stroke. If the vision issue is solved, then the hallucinations disappear on its own.

Treatment options

This can vary and treatment often depends on what the effect on a patient’s life is. Therapy to teach a person to block out the hallucinations consciously is one treatment option. Sometimes, a doctor may also recommend anti-psychotic drugs. Otherwise, to avoid this condition, you have to take very good care of your eyes and get any existing eye condition treated at the earliest. Stress, anxiety, social isolation and sensory deprivation can aggravate symptoms. So try to avoid all this. If you experience this, then try blinking repeatedly. This can help you to suppress the hallucination. Sometimes, your doctor may also try repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation to help you deal with the symptoms.