Imagine living with a water allergy. Yes, some people have a water allergy. It sounds totally weird but it is true. For such people, even sweating is a problem. Also known as aquagenic urticaria, this is a strange condition considering the fact that the human body is made up of 60 per cent water. If you have this allergy, you will break out in itchy hives after your skin comes into contact with water. It is particularly bad for your neck, arms, and upper trunk of the body. This is a very rare condition and anything from rain to tears to sweat to snow can trigger off an allergic reaction.

Causes of water allergy

It is not known what causes this condition. Some experts say it may be due to the presence of chemicals in water. You may actually be allergic to the chemicals and not the water. But then, this does not explain the allergic response to tears and sweat. So, we can safely say that this condition is still a mystery to doctors.

Symptoms of water allergy

It causes itchy and painful rashes in the affected area. The parts most affected are the neck, arms and chest. Your skin will become red and you will experience burning sensations, lesions and welts in the exposed area. In severe cases, you may have rash around the mouth after drinking water. This will lead to difficulty in swallowing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. But symptoms also fate after about an hour after you dry yourself.

Treatment options

There is no cure for this condition. But you can get treatment for your symptoms. Your doctor will probably recommend antihistamines for your condition. But the best way forward is to avoid triggers. This is easier said than done, we know, but you need to do it if you have this condition. This is the only way you can save yourself from the pain of hives and other complications of water allergy.