Bite From Lone Star Ticks Can Cause Acquired Red Meat Allergy: Symptoms, Precautions And Other Details

Bite From A Lone Star Tick Can Cause Severe Allergic Reactions To Red Meat

The bite from a lone start tick causes an allergic condition known as acquired red meat allergy. Read on to know more about the symptoms and causes of this condition!

The bite from a lone star tick causes an allergic condition known as acquired red meat allergy. This particular allergy involves a type of carbohydrate known as Galactose alpha 1.3 galactose also called an Alpha gal. Mammalian meat products such as beef, pork, venison and lab are known to contain this particular carbohydrate in them. The bite from this tick cause food allergies, especially to red meats and also other products made from mammals. These ticks are found mainly in the South Eastern United States. The bite from a lone star tick transmits a sugar molecule called alpha gel into the body. In some people, this triggers an immune system reaction that later produces mild to severe allergic reactions to red meat, such as beef, pork or lamb, or other mammal products.

What Causes Acquired Meat Allergic Condition

This particular allergy is caused by ticks which are believed to carry alpha-gal molecules from the animal they bite like cows and sheep. When a carrier tick bites a human, the tick injects alpha-gal into the person's body. Due to the strong immune response from these molecules, some people suffer mild to severe reactions when they consume red meat. People who have been bitten by these ticks more than once might even get more-severe allergic reactions.

Symptoms Of Alpha-Gal Allergic Reaction

Here are the symptoms that you should look out for

Hives, itching, or itchy, scaly skin (eczema)

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, or other body parts

Wheezing or shortness of breath

A runny nose

Stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

Sneezing

Headaches

A severe, potentially deadly allergic reaction that restricts breathing(anaphylaxis)

Prevention Tips

Follow these prevention tips to stay safe from lone star ticks

Do not walk barefoot in grass, mud or any outdoor places, especially one which is filled with wide plants.

Use insect repellent in your house and also on your body. You should only use repellents with a 20 per cent or higher concentration of DEET.

Clean your garden and yard regularly and trim your bushes and plants.

Along with cleaning your surroundings, make sure that you keep your pets and yourself clean. Most of the time pets can be the carriers of such ticks.

When you come inside your house, especially from a place that ticks could inhabit, it is best to take a shower.

If in case you spot a tick on your body or anybody else's, it is best to remove it with tweezers as soon as possible.

Cover yourself. Long sleeve shirts and pants might help you stay safe from these ticks.

If you experience any kind of allergic reaction, consult a doctor immediately. If you know that you are already allergic, the best preventive method is to avoid red meat.