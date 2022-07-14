Bite From Lone Star Ticks Can Cause Acquired Red Meat Allergy: Symptoms, Precautions And Other Details

The bite from a lone star tick causes an allergic condition known as acquired red meat allergy. This particular allergy involves a type of carbohydrate known as Galactose alpha 1.3 galactose also called an Alpha gal. Mammalian meat products such as beef, pork, venison and lab are known to contain this particular carbohydrate in them. The bite from this tick cause food allergies, especially to red meats and also other products made from mammals. These ticks are found mainly in the South Eastern United States. The bite from a lone star tick transmits a sugar molecule called alpha gel into the body. In some people, this triggers an immune system reaction that later produces mild to severe allergic reactions to red meat, such as beef, pork or lamb, or other mammal products.
What Causes Acquired Meat Allergic Condition
This particular allergy is caused by ticks which are believed to carry alpha-gal molecules from the animal they bite like cows and sheep. When a carrier tick bites a human, the tick injects alpha-gal into the person's body. Due to the strong immune response from these molecules, some people suffer mild to severe reactions when they consume red meat. People who have been bitten by these ticks more than once might even get more-severe allergic reactions.
Symptoms Of Alpha-Gal Allergic Reaction
Here are the symptoms that you should look out for