Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing diseases in the world. According to the statistics, around 72 million cases are being registered annually in India and thus this country is called the capital of diabetes. But, what is diabetes? It is a health condition that occurs when the blood glucose level which is also known as blog sugar level goes unexpectedly high in your body. There are two types of diabetes – Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Earthquake: Multiple organ failure to hypothermia, tremors can be detrimental to your health

Study Links Birth Weight To Type 2 Diabetes Risk In Adulthood

What causes high blood sugar? There are several risk factors for developing this condition, some of them also include – age, lifestyle, or other health complications. But, apart from all these, a new study has revealed that a birth weight of 2.5 kg or more is strongly linked to the risk of developing this condition in adulthood. Also Read - Diabetes treatment: This allopathic drug combination can help you manage this condition

Yes, you read that right. Birth weight can have a serious impact on your chances of developing diabetes in adulthood. Also Read - Almost 30% of recovered COVID-19 patients develop complications within 5 months, over 12% die

According to the researchers, it is associated with lower circulating levels of insulin-like growth factor-1, or IGF-1 for short, a hormone similar to insulin that affects childhood growth and energy metabolism in adults.

“Shreds of evidence from the study indicates that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes over the life course is determined jointly by risk factors in both early life and adulthood,” a researcher was quoted as saying.

The research which was done on 112,736 women and 68,354 men in the UK was published in the online journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

What Are The Symptoms?

When a person is suffering from diabetes, the body usually is not able to absorb the right amount of glucose and this it can lead to severe health complications. Some of the warning signs and symptoms can be:

1. Excessive hunger can be one of the first signs when you are suffering from this condition, try to keep a good check on your eating habits and appetite. Nothing is good when it is excessive.

2. Need to urination can go up suddenly.

3. Another symptom of diabetes is sow healing of injuries. Poor blood circulation can lead to this and it can go worse with time.

4. Unexpected and sudden weight loss can also be a warning sign of this condition.

Can You Reverse This Condition? Here’s What To Know

As discussed above, diabetes is one of the most challenging diseases in India and is growing at a fast pace. How to reduce the symptoms of diabetes?

When it comes to managing the symptoms, there are several options that you can adopt to live a healthy life. Yes, simple tweaks can alter the impact of diabetes on your body. Let’s understand them here:

1. Diabetes can be managed with a healthy lifestyle. Include a healthy morning routine and a mindful exercise routine in your life.

2. The second and the most important one is to follow a healthy diet. Add more fiber-rich foods to your diet. Also, consume more healthy carbohydrates.

3. You are also required to change your eating habits. What exactly? Eat at regular intervals and only eat until you’re full.

4. The most important way to manage diabetes is to control your weight. How? Not just diet, you should also include exercise in your daily routine.

Are you also a diabetic? what do you do to manage the symptoms other than just taking the medicines? Do share them with us in the comment section below. Until then – stay alert and stay healthy!