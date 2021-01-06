Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, another scare has come to haunt the country. This time it is the revisitation of the bird flu. Also Read - COVID-19 Pneumonia Vs Pneumonia: Understanding the difference

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza or avian flu, has come as a double whammy for India that is already fighting its biggest battle against coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the officials confirmed that Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to report cases of bird flu after Rajasthan, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, with reports of migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district, have tested positive for the dreaded avian influenza.

What Exactly Is Bird Flu Or An Avian Flu?

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

Technically, H5N1 is a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. It’s deadly to most birds. And it’s deadly to humans and to other mammals that catch the virus from birds. Since the first human case in 1997, H5N1 has killed nearly 60% of the people who have been infected.

Is Bird Flu More Contagious Than Covid-19?

Avian influenza or bird flu is a viral disease that is contagious and can spread from one bird to other birds and animals. Many birds die due to this disease. It can also transmit to and from humans. According to the experts, diseases like H5N1—which had a 50 per cent mortality rate—could prove far deadlier than COVID-19 if such viruses mutate to affect more people and grow more contagious. While H5N1 was not as contagious between humans as COVID-19, strains of avian flu have been observed as mutating.

Here’s How It Enters Your Body

Like the coronavirus, the bird flu virus can also be fatal. These viruses can also kill humans like birds. In humans, the virus of the Bird Flu enters the eye, nose, and mouth. Therefore, your best effort should be not to be infected with this virus.

Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Bird Flu You Should Look For

Bird flu symptoms in humans can vary and range from “typical” flu symptoms (fever, sore throat, muscle pain) to eye infections and pneumonia. The disease caused by the H5N1 virus is a particularly severe form of pneumonia that leads to viral pneumonia and multiorgan failure in many people who become infected.

You may have an H5N1 infection if you experience typical flu-like symptoms such as – cough, diarrhea, respiratory difficulties, fever (over 100.4°F or 38°C), headache, muscle aches, malaise, runny nose, and sore throat.

– The incubation period for the avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infections in humans ranges from 2-5 days.

– For infection with the A(H7N9) virus, the incubation period is 1-10 days.

Does it spread easily to humans?

No, it actually does not. WHO in its previous reports has confirmed that only people coming in close contact with infected live or dead birds have contracted the H5N1 bird flu or avian influenza, and it does not usually spread from person to person.

Then How Do Humans Get Bird Flu?

People catch bird flu by close contact with birds or bird droppings. Exactly what does “close contact” mean? Well, to be precise, some people may catch H5N1 from cleaning infected birds inside the poultry. It’s also possible that some people may also get infected after swimming or bathing in water that is already contaminated with the droppings of infected birds.

Then Why The Scare Regarding The Sudden Spread Of Bird Flu?

H5N1 is considered a contagious and deadly disease. Around 6 out of 10 confirmed cases in humans have led to deaths (though the actual mortality rate may be lower due to under-reporting of asymptomatic cases).

According to the reports, if the virus mutates and becomes easily transmissible from person to person, say by altering its shape to grab human cells much more effectively, it can potentially cause a pandemic and that is not a piece of good news for any of us right now.

Also, flu viruses are more prone to mutation because they have a segmented genome. All known strains of flu – including the seasonal flu and the pandemic flu – have jumped from birds to humans in this way.

Can You Eat Eggs Or Chicken?

Yes, eggs can be eaten, however, these should be hard-boiled or well-cooked. According to the WHO, eating at a temperature of 60 to 70 degrees Celsius does not cause virus infection.

Those who eat chicken should be careful as only well-cooked chicken should be eaten, eating half-cooked chicken can be dangerous. People who give food to pigeons should be careful too.

Also, maintain the following:

– Keep wearing facemasks

– Make sure to keep your surroundings clean.

– Washing hands are of utmost importance.

Bird Flu In India

In India, no case of bird flu in humans has been detected so far, according to the Union health ministry. Although, a bird flu alert has been sounded in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.