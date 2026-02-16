Bird Flu Alert: Why Raw Milk Drinkers Should Be Extra Cautious

What was once only a threat to wild birds worldwide is now affecting more than 50 mammal species, including dairy cows. Global health agencies explain why drinking raw milk can increase your chance of developing certain health risks.

Bird Flu Alert: The global spread of avian influenza A (H5N1), also known as bird flu, has taken a new turn with the virus now detected in dairy cattle and sporadic human cases. The public health risk remains low but health agencies express concern about one specific practice which involves consuming fresh unpasteurized milk. Multiple studies show that raw milk consumption has unexpected health hazards for people who believe it offers health advantages.

Can Pasteurization Kill Dangerous Pathogens, Including Bird Flu?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted recent studies which discovered high H5N1 virus concentrations in raw milk obtained from infected cows. It notes that the chance of the virus remaining active in raw milk is mainly due to the absence of any heat treatment. The process of pasteurization which involves heating milk to eliminate dangerous pathogens effectively destroys the bird flu virus, thus making pasteurized milk safe for human consumption. The main problem with raw dairy products is how long the virus can survive inside them. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) established through research that H5N1 maintains its infectious state for five weeks when stored in refrigerated raw milk. The research demonstrated that animals developed illness symptoms after they consumed raw milk which had been contaminated.

At present, confirmed human infections from drinking raw milk are rare and scientists say the risk of transmission through consumption is still being studied. The experts acknowledge that although there exists danger of infection, the likelihood of infection remains extremely low. The virus binds to receptors which exist deep within the human respiratory system. Drinking contaminated milk can lead to infection through two different pathways which include inhalation and the virus entering into vulnerable body parts.

Precaution To Follow While Drinking Raw Milk

The World Health Organizations (WHO) execute their activities through a process that follows precautionary guidelines. It advises the public to avoid consuming raw milk and recommends boiling it if pasteurized milk is not available. The CDC recommends that people should not consume unpasteurized dairy products together with any products which might have come into contact with sick animals.

The H5N1 virus shows an increasing danger to public health because it now affects more animal species. The virus which previously affected only birds now shows the ability to infect more than 50 mammal species which includes dairy cows. The virus spreads between different species which allows it to gain new abilities that help it spread to humans more effectively.

Although health authorities have not seen any cases of continuous human transmission they maintain constant monitoring of the situation. Raw milk also carries additional risks beyond bird flu. The consumption of unpasteurized dairy products poses a risk because they can contain dangerous bacteria and pathogens which can lead to severe health issues that require hospitalization or result in death.

Healthcare professionals emphasize that all adults who consume raw milk should seek medical help when they experience symptoms. The WHO currently state that people should select pasteurized milk and dairy products. The public health threat from bird flu currently stands at low levels yet drinking raw milk presents a straightforward method for people to decrease their risk of infection.

