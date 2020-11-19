Bipolar disorder is characterised by successive periods of elation (mania) and depression interspersed with asymptomatic phases called euthymia. People who have shorter periods of asymptomatic euthymia are more likely to suffer disability unemployment hospitalisation and increased suicidal feelings. However predicting relapses using existing clinical diagnostic tools or demographic information has proven largely ineffective in bipolar disorder. Now a new study from the University of Parma Italy says that relapse in people with bipolar disorder can be predicted accurately by their tendency towards having pessimistic beliefs according to a study published in eLife. The results could provide an urgently needed tool