Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition where you go through mood changes. Sometimes, you may be on a high. This is followed by a period of low. It is also sometimes called manic depression. It is a pattern that is easy to recognize. But sometimes, it does not follow the normal pattern, and this can be confusing. Mild mania may not be noticed, and low periods can be confused with depression. Sometimes, substance abuse by a patient may also make it difficult for a doctor to make a diagnosis. In fact, according to many surveys by renowned organisations, a depression diagnosis may actually be a bipolar condition.

Symptoms of bipolar

This disorder may make an appearance when the patient is in his or her teens. This is a dangerous time and the effect is more severe than in adults. Teen suicide rates are often because of this disease. But, this condition is often overlooked in teenagers. As a result, there is no diagnosis and therefore no treatment.

As a parent or caregiver, you need to be alert to any of the following symptoms. Understand that bipolar symptoms may be very different in teenagers. Plus additional issues like ADHD, anxiety disorders and substance abuse make things worse. Be alert to symptoms of uncharacteristic anger and aggression. On the other hand, be suspicious of acts of grandiosity and overconfidence too. Easy tearfulness, frequent sadness, impulsive behavior, moodiness, confusion and lack of focus are other symptoms to look out for. The patient may also exhibit sleeplessness.

Treatment options

This condition is incurable and a doctor will be able to reduce the severity of symptoms with the proper medications. A bipolar patient can lead a relatively normal and productive life if he or she undergoes the right treatment procedure. Most treatment procedures are a combination of medications and physical and psychological interventions. A doctor may also prescribe anti-convulsants and anti-psychotics to control the symptoms. It is only in severe cases that hospitalistion may be required. But this is often the last resort employed by doctors. In most cases, therapy and medication are enough to keep symptoms under control.