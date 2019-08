Mental illness is one of the most neglected health topics globally. This is especially true for India. According to the National Mental Health Survey of India, every sixth Indian needs mental health help. When we say ‘mental illness’, we usually refer to a group of disorders. There are various diseases and conditions that come under this umbrella term. One such condition is bipolar disorder.

This is a condition that is characterised by extreme mood swings (emotional highs and lows). Also known as maniac depression, bipolar disorder is followed by an array of symptoms like increased activity, decreased sleep, unusual talkativeness, distractibility, sudden depressed mood, loss of interest, slow behaviour, etc.

Doctors have not been able to find the exact cause behind this disorder, but they say that it could be due to some physical changes in the brain. Genetics may also be responsible for this condition.

Your risk of being affected increases if your parent or sibling has this mental disorder. Stress and drinking alcohol increase your risk factor. If you ignore this problem, it can lead to complications like suicide attempts, damaged relationship, poor work performance, etc.

Environmental pollution associated with bipolar disorder: Study

According to a research published in the journal PLoS Biology, exposure to air pollutants can increase your risk of being affected with bipolar disorder. For the research, scientists analysed the U.S. health insurance database of 151 million people who claimed to be suffering from neuropsychiatric diseases. They compared this data with the levels of air pollution in countries where the subjects were living. It was found that countries with the worst quality of air showed an increased number of patients suffering from bipolar disorder. There was, in fact, a 27 per cent increase in bipolar disorder in most polluted countries than those with best air quality.

Yoga can help in managing symptoms of bipolar disorder

Yoga has the potential to help you live a normal life even if you are suffering from a chronic condition like bipolar disorder. This is what a research published in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice reported. This ancient mind-body practice can positively affect your depressive and maniac symptoms. Basically, if you are suffering from this condition, your mood change episodes will get worse if you are also stressed. And, yoga helps you calm down and regular practice can help you to avoid stress. Stretching, breathing techniques, meditation and balancing involved in yoga can actually keep you calmer. Here, we give you a list of yoga poses that can help in controlling the symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Garudasana

Also known as the Eagle pose, Garudasana focuses on your concentration and relieves stress. It can improve your sense of balance. You can perform this yoga pose to make your body flexible. It stretches your calves, shoulders, legs and hips.

How to do it:

Stand in the Mountain pose Now, bend your knees and try to balance your foot. Cross your left thigh over your right. Extend your arms to the front and then drop your left arm under your right. Bend your elbows, raise your forearms perpendicular to the floor and wrap your arms and hands. Breathe smoothly and gaze at the tips of your thumbs. Maintain this position for at least one minute. To release, unwind your arms and legs gently and return to the Mountain pose. Now, repeat the same position on the opposite side.

Upavistha Konasana

This yoga pose works on your nervous system and calms your mind. Performing it on a daily basis can help you become peaceful. Also known as Seated Wide-Angled Pose, it is known to stimulate your abdominal organs and stretch your arms, legs, hips and spine. Notably, you should perform this pose in the early morning on an empty stomach.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended to the front. The legs should be together. Now, spread your legs, keeping a distance of approximately 110 degrees between them. Bring your hands forward and bend. Now, touch your toes with your hands and be in the bending position. Inhale and exhale deeply and continue the push forward on each exhalation. Stay in the pose for a minute and then release.

Dandasana

Also known as Staff pose, Dandasana is easy and offers a lot of benefits. This beginner level yoga asana can calm your brain cells. It should be performed in the morning on an empty stomach. This improves the alignment of your body and increases body awareness. It can also strengthen your spine.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor and keep your body erect. Make sure your legs are pointed forward parallel to each other. Place your hands next to your hips. While you are in this position, your torso must be straight and relaxed. If you want, you can raise your hands to maximise the stretch. Breathe normally and remain in this position for around 20 to 30 seconds and then release.

Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana acts as a great stress reliever. Also known as Seated Forward Bend pose, it can help you get rid of stress, anxiety, depression, anger, etc. This yoga asana works by regulating your blood pressure. Also, it gives a very good stretch to your lower back and hamstrings.

How to do it: