Bipolar Disorder May Cause Early Or Premature Death, Risks Can Be Worse Than Smoking

People who suffer from bipolar disorder may be a a much higher risk of early death, says study.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health illness which is accompanied by symptoms like manic and depressive mood swings. A new study conducted by the University of Michigan revealed that bipolar disorder can lead to early death and decrease the longevity of an individual. It was published in the Journal Psychiatry Research. The same study reports also concluded that the effects of this mental disorder are worse on health than smoking tobacco. Bipolar disorder can also increase risks of premature deaths.

Let us understand how the factors play a role in longevity and learn about the comparisons between bipolar disorder and its effects and the effects of other factors on life span.

How Does Bipolar Disorder Increase The Risk Of Early Death?

The study observed that the people who had bipolar disorder were four to six times more likely to die a premature death than the other people who were not suffering from this condition. Two of the major contributors to early deaths as cited by experts are differences in health and lifestyle of people. Maintaining these two can significantly improve mortality rates. The link between mortality rate and bipolar disorder is a little more complicated. It has been a risk to mortality for a long time. However, the risk of early death from bipolar disorder has always been in sync with other factors that may also contribute to early death or low longevity.

Let Us Look At The Other Factors

The study did a comparative analysis and looked at the longevity of smokers and non-smokers, smokers with bipolar disorder, smokers without bipolar disorder, people without any type of psychiatric disorders, people with hypertension. The objective was to understand the effect of mortality rate from each and every one of these health problems or lifestyle habits. This also included people who did not have any health problems. They observed that habits like smoking or other poor lifestyle habits did have a mark on longevity. People who smoked and had bipolar disorder were definitely at higher risk of premature death. In comparison, people who neither smoked nor had bipolar disorder were at lower risk.

How Much Impact Does Smoking And Hypertension Have?

One significant revelation of the study was that, people living with hypertension or high blood pressure. Hypertension turned out to be one of the major causes of low longevity and early deaths, no matter whether or not the patients also had bipolar disorder. They found similar results with smokers and non-smokers. Their longevity was also very low, despite the fact that they were bipolar patients or not. However, having both bipolar disorder and hypertension could also contribute to premature death.