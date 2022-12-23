Biohacking: The Secret To Lead A Healthy Life

Biohacks are distinct behaviors that you do to ensure optimal health. To improve your health you need to focus on 5 major areas.

Leading a healthy life, in which you take care of your mental and physical health should trump everything. With schools and offices back up and running like before, we are inching towards less and less time for self care. Even though we are aware that we need to take care of our health, when it comes to practice people feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of things they need to do. This is where biohacks can help. Biohacks are distinct behaviors that you do to ensure optimal health. These are specific, targeted activities to improve the various facets of health and wellbeing which are often backed up by science. To improve your health you need to focus on 5 major areas which are;

Sleep

Fuel

Movement

Environment

Emotion

Biohacks For Beginners

The term 'biohack' may seem too complicated or scientific in nature but that isn't the case. They are easy to understand and implement. To ensure that these hacks are actually improving your health and wellbeing you can also use wearable devices. Measuring your progress is the best way to ensure that you are on the right track to peak health. There are many tools available to track sleep, glucose, fitness level, diet and so on. The long-term benefits of these hacks will be noticed and your body will thank you for the work that you do for it. Some of these hacks that you can incorporate in your life are;

Organize your room to optimize sleep

There are 2 vital stages of sleep, NREM 3 (non rapid eye movement) - or deep sleep - and REM (rapid eye movement). Deep sleep repairs and heals the physical body and REM sleep enhances our cognitive performance and emotional processing.

To ensure you are getting a good night's sleep ensure that you stick to one time where you sleep and get up. This should include 7-8 hours of sleep. Keep your room distraction free, whether it is sound, light, movement and gadgets. Another thing that can help you get proper sleep is to keep the room temperature 19 degree celsius at night.

2. Fueling your body properly

With fast food becoming increasingly popular and a majority of us consuming it on a regular basis, we are paving the way for a host of chronic metabolically induced diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and so on.

To improve your eating habits it is important to drink plenty of water and maintain a balanced diet to keep our mind and body active. A balanced diet consists of;

Healthy fats: avocado, nuts and seeds, coconut oil, olive oil, fatty fish, etc.

Complex carbohydrates: oats, millets, brown rice and so on.

Proteins: eggs, soy, dairy (milk, cheese, curd), pulses (chickpeas, kidney beans, black lentils), chicken and so on

Vitamins and minerals: fruits and vegetables are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals

Fibre: vegetables mainly that are critically important for good gut health, digestion and better glucose control

3. Be on the move

There are five different types of workouts that target specific parts of the body, they are

Aerobic exercise includes running, jogging, brisk walking, swimming, cycling, etc.

Anaerobic exercise include sprinting, HIIT, and fast paced sports like tennis, squash and football.

Strength training uses external weights like dumbbells, resistance bands, and gym machines.

Balance includes yoga and tai chi and

Flexibility includes yoga and pilates.

Every week you should aim to include all these different types of workout. It will make you healthy and allow you to customize your workouts and make it fun.

Aside from taking out time to workout, it is important to move around throughout the day. To do this take a break every hour to stretch your body or the next time you have a 30 minute meeting you can walk and take it at the same time.

4. Being in nature

Being in nature can be good for your physical and mental health. Living in cities we are exposed to a variety of pollution. Try to find ways where you can still connect with nature over the weekends. Either go barefoot at the nearby park, go for a hike or a trail walk, go to a beach or whatever that will bring you peace of mind.

Walking barefoot in nature in fact improves our proprioception. It allows us to be aware of our own limbs in relation to the outside world, helps us control our movement and keeps our body aligned.

5. Mental health matters

Stress is an everyday part of our lives. And while a little stress is needed to achieve peak performance we are often subjected to more than what is required resulting in burnout. Burnout can affect not only our mental health but also our relationships.

The next time you are feeling stressed try box breathing. This breathing technique helps calm the autonomic nervous system (ANS), especially the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) which helps the body relax after a period of stress.

The article is contributed by Dr Marcus Ranney, Founder & CEO, Human Edge.