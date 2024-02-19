Bile Duct Cancer: 5 Ways Healthy Lifestyle Choices Influence Bile Duct Cancer Risk

Bile duct cancer: How your lifestyle choices affect your bile duct health and puts you at risk of developing cancer cells.

The diagnosis of biliary cancers, also known as cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancers can be devastating. Intrahepatic bile duct cancer develops within the liver's bile ducts, while extrahepatic bile duct cancer originates outside the liver. Lifestyle choices can significantly impact the risk of developing bile duct cancer. Additionally, chronic inflammation of the bile duct, often caused by lifestyle-related factors or underlying medical conditions can elevate the risk of cancer development. Regular medical check-ups and screenings also play a vital role in the early detection and treatment of any potential issues.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Manoj Sahu, Senior Consultant - Gastroenterologist, Hepatolosist & Interventional Endoscopist, Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, shares some insights on how lifestyle habits can impact the bile duct health, and puts one at risk of suffering from cancer.

Bile Duct Cancer Is A Rare Disease

Bile duct cancer might be rare, but being mindful of our lifestyle can contribute to our inner well-being and reduce the likelihood of developing this disease. 'Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP' is a common test for diagnosis of bile duct cancer. It is done while the patient is asleep, using a mix of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to identify the cancer. 'Cholangioscopy', is another technique that helps to find cancers and take tissue samples for testing. Some healthy lifestyle changes to make to avoid the disease are:

Avoid consumption of alcohol, as it may trigger other health issues that may later make it difficult to treat cholangiocarcinoma. Quit smoking, if you are already hooked on cigarettes, remember that it may trigger a lot of health issues in the future, bile duct cancer is one of them. Maintain a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while low in processed foods and saturated fats. A proper diet is necessary for reducing the risk of cholangiocarcinoma. Maintaining weight is another important lifestyle change that is important. Obesity is a significant risk factor, as excess body fat can promote cancer development through metabolic changes and low immunity. Regular medical check-ups for identifying any symptoms should be reported promptly, as self-diagnosis and treatment are not advisable.

While some symptoms like unexpected tiredness or a persistent fever are less concerning, it's important to be aware of potential diseases like cancer. Early detection is the key to effective treatment, as it allows patients to get the right treatment and move towards recovery.