Bijou Phillips Urgently Seeks Life-Saving Kidney Donor: 5 Early Renal Failure Signs To Watch Out Before It's Too Late

Bijou Phillips shared in a recent post that she was born with underdeveloped kidneys. The 45-year-old actress seeks help to find a kidney donor.

Bijou Phillips, 45, is hospitalized once again after facing a harrowing health crisis associated with her kidney health. The model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share about the status of her health in an Instagram post titled 'I Need Help Finding A Kidney'. In the post, the mother of two shared that she is currently under care at UCLA Health, where she's on dialysis and requires a second kidney donation.

Bijou Phillips Kidney Transplant

"I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt and most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter," she wrote. "I am in need of a Kidney". In the following slides of an Instagram post, the Black and White star details her story about being "born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on, dialysis".

She further notes, "In 2017, I received the incredible gift of a kidney from a dear friend. That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter-but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection. I am currently under care of Dr Anjay Rastogi at UCLA and back on dialysis Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends. Time is of the essence."

The 45-year-old actress urgently pleads her followers on social media with an emotional note that reads, "If you are interested in making a difference and becoming a living donor, please fill out the brief questionnaire via the link below. It will only take 15 seconds and can save a life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bijou Phillips (@bijouphillips)

Five Early Kidney Failure Signs

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that most people with kidney disease typically do not have any symptoms until the very last stages of kidney disease (advanced kidney disease). However, when the disease progresses, your body can show a variety of signs, such as:

Persistent fatigue or weakness Frequent urination at night Foamy, cloudy or bloody urine Burning sensation while urinating. Swelling of the feet, ankles or around the eyes

Other symptoms of kidney failure include:

You may like to read

Nausea Vomiting Loss of appetite Insomnia Declined cognitive function High blood pressure Shortness of breath

Causes Of Kidney Failure

According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), anyone can develop Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), but some individuals are at a higher risk because of several health conditions, such as:

Diabetes High blood pressure or hypertension Heart disease or heart failure Over weight Over the age of 60 Family history of CKD or kidney failure Personal history of acute kidney injury (AKI) Smoking or using tobacco products

"For many people, CKD is not caused by just one reason. Instead, it is a result of many physical, environmental, and social factors," the NFK suggests. "Early detection is important CKD often begins without causing any noticeable symptoms. Knowing the risk factors can help you know your level of risk and if you should get checked for CKD."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.