Big Brother Contestant Mickey Lee Battles For Life After Series Of Cardiac Arrests

Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee is said to be fighting a serious, life threatening battle after she had experienced a number of cardiac arrests. The reality show celebrity was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition under strict medical care. People who are close to the family reveal that experts are trying everything they can to stabilise him after he experienced several incidents where his heart stopped, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in panic.
Heart attack is a life threatening condition that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating and is common among men as a result of failure. The male population is at a greater risk than the female one due to the predisposition of the former to heart disease, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, excessive stress levels, and the absence of frequent medical check-ups. Contrary to a heart attack, cardiac arrest normally hits without any warning and therefore, prompt medical attention.
Overall, Routine heart checkups, good diet, stress reduction, physical exercise and avoiding use of tobacco can help to reduce the chances of cardiac arrest to a great extent. Emergencies can also be saved by learning CPR and being familiar with the early symptoms.Mickey Lee would eventually win this battle to stay alive as he carries on with his fight. His case has again brought to life how cardiac arrest is unpredictable and how the issue of heart health should be taken seriously, especially in men.
