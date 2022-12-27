BF.7 Omicron Wave: Top 5 Symptoms of COVID-19 Among Fully Vaccinated

As the fear of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India is rising high, we will take a look at the symptoms that one can expect in the upcoming wave of COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases are suddenly rising in China, other at-risk countries are bracing up for the worst. One of the top countries among these high-risk nations is India, which has witnessed the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 that left thousands of people infected with the virus, and many hospitalized with severe symptoms of the infection. While the second wave in India was dominated by the highly lethal Delta variant of COVID-19, the third wave of the pandemic was mostly driven by the highly mutated Omicron variant. Each wave is triggered by a new COVID variant came with a set of new and separate signs and symptoms. As the fear of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India is rising high, we will take a look at the symptoms that one can expect in the upcoming wave of COVID-19.

COVID Symptoms Among Fully Vaccinated

Why are we talking about symptoms that an individual who has received COVID-19 vaccination doses can experience? It is because the current surge in COVID-19 cases in China is being dominated by the BF.7 Omicron variant, which has the ability to infect those who are fully immunized. Here are some signs that re-infected or fully vaccinated individuals may notice:

Sore throat Runny nose Persistent cough Blocked nose A chronic headache

Apart from the top 5 symptoms, getting re-infected or catching COVID infection after full vaccination can make you experience these signs:

Extreme fatigue Chest congestion Pain in the forehead Mild fever accompanied by chills

How To Tackle Mild COVID Infection At Home?

It is important to note that not everyone who is getting infected with COVID after getting fully vaccinated will end up witnessing severe COVID symptoms, sometimes it can be a mild infection too. In such cases, it is advisable that the infected person takes proper care of diet and daily routine.

Here are some tips backed by the doctors to handle mild COVID infection at home:

Isolation is the key to preventing others from catching the virus infection. Give a proper amount of rest to your body to help it recover faster. Drink a lot of fluids, as keeping the body hydrated is very important when you are infected with the COVID virus. Do not cough without covering your mouth and nose. The virus travels in the air, and thus when you don't cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, the chances of others catching the virus infection get high. Eat healthy. It is important to keep a check on your diet as it is what will help your body to fight the virus infection. Having a meal with is nutritious and full of healthy fruits and vegetables can help your body recover faster from mild COVID infections.