Beyond Smoking: 5 Surprising Lung Cancer Risk Factors Lurking in Your Daily Life

VERIFIED

Beyond Smoking: 5 Surprising Lung Cancer Risk Factors Lurking in Your Daily Life

Are you at risk of lung cancer? Look out for these possible trigger factors in your daily life.

Cancer is caused by the unregulated growth of abnormal cells in the body. Cancer cells that develop in the lungs are referred to as lung cancer. It starts in the lung and can spread to the nearby lymph nodes or other organs. This condition usually starts quiet, and the symptoms are hardly noticeable, except at a later stage when they become evident. Understanding who is most vulnerable to this condition is a crucial step in prevention and early detection.

In this article, Dr. Nitesh Gupta, Associate Professor Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College ( Safdurjung Hospital) Delhi, talks about the top 5 risk factors of lung cancer that are to be taken care of to minimize your chances of developing this life-threatening disease.

Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

Look out for these major contributing factors of lung cancer that shouldn't be ignored at any cost:

TRENDING NOW

People who smoke often

The most common and avoidable cause of lung cancer is smoking. Those people who smoke cigarettes have a 15-30 times greater chance of having lung cancer, as compared to nonsmokers. Those who consume several cigarettes daily as well as those who smoke occasionally are exposed to higher risks. The risk increases with more years of smoking and an increased number of cigarettes per day.

Individuals who have a family history of lung cancer

Lung cancer is mostly associated with lifestyle and environmental factors; however, there may be inherited genetic tendencies. If someone from your family has lung cancer, it might raise your risks a bit. There are certain specific genetic mutations that make an individual more exposed to developing lung cancer. Thus, it is necessary to keep track of your lung health in case your family has a history of this disease.

People who have undergone radiation therapy

Those who have had radiotherapy treatment, especially around the chest could be at higher risk of having lung cancer when they grow older. Healthcare providers need to follow up and monitor patients' health after such therapies.

You may like to read

Individuals with chronic inflammation from medical conditions

Patients facing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pulmonary tuberculosis increase have risk of the development of lung cancer. Chronic inflammation of the lungs can trigger the development of cancer. That is why it is crucial for patients with such conditions to monitor their health closely.

Individuals exposed to unhealthy/ toxic air

Individuals who have to live in poor air quality for a long period of time are at a higher level of risk of lung cancer. The environment we are living in has a significant impact on our health, and outdoor or indoor air pollution may be an important issue of risk for lung cancer. These are hazardous components that find a way of entering our lungs and might lead to cancer if not managed well.

Managing Lung Cancer

Comprehensive diagnosis and treatment: Effective management of lung cancer involves comprehensive diagnosis to determine the extent of the disease and guide treatment decisions. This includes imaging techniques like CT scans, PET scans, and MRI, as well as procedures like bronchoscopy and mediastinoscopy.

Interventional procedures for palliation and symptom management

Lung cancer can cause various symptoms and complications that require intervention for palliation and improved quality of life. For example, the central airway obstruction can be relieved by debulking of tumor and airway stenting. The difficulty in swallowing can be due to the compression of the esophagus by a tumor compressing it. This can be relieved by EUS stenting of the esophagus. Palliative procedures are often performed to enhance the patient's comfort during their cancer journey.

The fight against lung cancer is tough, but knowing who is most prone to this illness is essential in preventing it or detecting it earlier. Early detection and treatment for lung cancer is possible through regular check-ups and screenings.