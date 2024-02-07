Beyond Food, Guilt And Shame: Factors That Play A Role In Obesity

According to a doctor, understanding obesity requires a shift in societal perceptions. "It is time to move away from blame and focus on holistic care, fostering a more compassionate and effective approach towards obesity management."

When we think about obesity, the word that comes to mind is: food. People often tend to think that obese patients are not disciplined about food; that they are gluttons with no self-restraint. But, obesity is far more serious and complicated than that, and it needs both physical as well as mental-emotional intervention. Many patients, for instance, begin to obsess about their weight (not so much about their overall health), worrying about what the weighing scale shows, how many calories they consume. It assumes the form of a punishment, wherein they refrain from eating their favourite foods, punishing themselves by indulging even a little bit, and following a merciless exercise routine. In many cases, it leads to eating disorders and mental health issues like anxiety, too.

How to deal with obesity?

The first thing would be to understand what obesity is, and what its causes are. "The misconceptions surrounding weight and its management perpetuate the idea that an individual's struggles are solely their fault. This stigma not only overlooks the multifaceted nature of obesity, but also dismisses the mental anguish experienced by [people], who grapple with their weight every single day," said Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, MetaHeal-Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center, Mumbai.

The doctor said contrary to popular belief, the complexities of weight gain extend far beyond the realm of food. "Society often perceives obesity as a self-inflicted problem, assuming that will-power and dietary control are the sole determinants. The reality is much more intricate and multifaceted. While food choices play a role in weight management, the pathophysiology of obesity is intricate, involving genetic, environmental, psychological, and hormonal factors," Dr Aparna explained.

The need to show empathy

According to the doctor, emotional triggers, genetic predispositions, metabolic variations, and socio-economic factors have a role to play in the "complex web of obesity". It, therefore, becomes crucial to "recognise that blaming individuals for their weight struggles is not just oversimplification, but also unjust".

Instead, one must shift towards having an empathetic outlook, she added.

What does empathy in healthcare entail?

"Empathy in healthcare entails acknowledging the struggles individuals face without judgment. It involves recognising the psychological toll, offering support beyond dietary advice, and understanding that successful weight management goes beyond mere food restrictions. Feasible solutions involve personalised approaches considering the individual's unique circumstances and addressing emotional and mental health aspects alongside dietary changes," said the doctor.

She also said it is important to empower individuals with awareness about available dietary, medical and surgical options, along with tools for managing stress and access to mental health support. "Promoting a positive body image is pivotal towards comprehensive care."

The doctor concluded by saying that understanding obesity requires a shift in societal perceptions. "It is time to move away from blame and focus on holistic care, fostering a more compassionate and effective approach towards obesity management."