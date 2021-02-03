An autoimmune disease is referred to as a condition in which our immune system starts attacking the cells of the body. The immune system protects our body against pathogens trying to attack the body. It is essential to have a strong immune system especially at a times like these when the COVID-19 pandemic lurks large. Experts have even found that in some of the coronavirus patients, the virus reactivates autoimmune disorders. This is not the first time experts have associated the viral disease with health complication. Preliminary studies have also linked coronavirus with diabetes, guillian-barre syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and more. Also Read - India fastest country to reach 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark: Health ministry

COVID-19 Patients Should Be Careful Even Post-Discharge

A 52-year-old woman came to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune with Covid -19 positive pneumonia. But she was relatively stable. She did not require oxygen treatment. She was given the basic treatment that is given to coronavirus patients. Also Read - Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in phase 3 trials: Lancet

However, she came back to the hospital after two weeks of her discharge with increased breathlessness. Dr Sneha Tirpude, the pulmonologist from Ruby Hall Clinic, who was treating her, said, “This time we searched for common complications that might have been triggered because of the coronavirus. Common complications that we were searching for were pulmonary thromboembolism or pneumothorax. We were also looking for secondary bacterial pneumonia or reinfection with SARS-CoV-2. Subsequently, she was negative for all of that.” Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,766,245 while death toll reaches 1,54,486

She added, “We again probed and saw her CT scan. We asked the patient for any previous history of joint pain. She said she was suffering from joint pain and stiffness and was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in the past. However, she did not require much medicine for it in recent time, but now she required oxygen support. We then diagnosed her with rheumatoid arthritis-related interstitial lung disease. The Rheumatologist affirmed that the diagnosis and a joint treatment plan was made. The treatment so performed was different from COVID, and she required steroids and other immunosuppressants, counselling and rehabilitation measures. We were able to send her home in two weeks without oxygen. The follow-up was scheduled after a month and she was doing fine on treatment.”

Any Delay May Lead To Complications

Experts mentioned that they have witnessed such cases wherein autoimmune diseases are getting reactivated in Covid -19 patients. “The flaring up of the infection is what we see happening because of viral infection in the body. Before Covid-19, we have seen that viral infections are known to trigger underlying or nascent diseases. People should be aware, and if there is anything, they should report it immediately to the doctor. Delaying it till the end stage becomes difficult to ensure a healthy recovery,” added Dr Tirpude.

Doctors advise that COVID-19 patients should take all the necessary precautions even after they have been discharged from the hospital. They also advised that any illness should be consulted with the expert immediately to avoid complications.