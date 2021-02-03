An autoimmune disease is referred to as a condition in which our immune system starts attacking the cells of the body. The immune system protects our body against pathogens trying to attack the body. It is essential to have a strong immune system especially at a times like these when the COVID-19 pandemic lurks large. Experts have even found that in some of the coronavirus patients the virus reactivates autoimmune disorders. This is not the first time experts have associated the viral disease with health complication. Preliminary studies have also linked coronavirus with diabetes guillian-barre syndrome rheumatoid arthritis and more.