Did you know that unusual vaginal bleeding or discharge could be a warning sign of cervical cancer? India accounts for nearly one-fourth of the world’s Cervical Cancer deaths, with 60,078 deaths and 96,922 new cases in 2018. This largely preventable disease is the second most common cause of Cancer mortality among Indian women. Also Read - Cervical cancer may soon be a thing of the past

CERVICAL CANCER CONTRIBUTES TO 29% OF ALL CANCERS IN WOMEN

As per the Indian Journal of Medical Pediatric Oncology, in India, Cervical Cancer contributes to approximately 6-29 per cent of all cancers in women. The age-adjusted incidence rate of Cervical Cancer varies widely among registries; highest is 23.07/1,00,000 in Mizoram state and the lowest is 4.91/1,00,000 in Dibrugarh district. Also Read - Cervical cancer: Know the risk factors to prevent the condition

WHY CERVICAL CANCER IS ON RISE?

While cervical cancer is quite preventable, the reason for the higher incidence is lack of awareness among women. Moreover, when diagnosed early, Cervical Cancer can be successfully treated and often cured. Therefore, it is equally important is for you to be aware of the warning signs of cervical cancer, which may not cause any symptoms at first (when they are pre-cancers or early cancers), but later on, may affect you with pelvic pain or vaginal bleeding. Also Read - HPV infections: Natural ways to tame the symptoms

Here are the 10 WARNING SIGNS of cervical cancer that you should never ignore:

– Itching or burning sensations in the vagina

It is important for you to pay attention to your body and know what is normal for you. If you are experiencing abnormal burning and itching sensations in and around your vaginal area then you must take this seriously.

– Lower back or abdominal pain

Are you suffering from chronic abdominal pain that is to just going away? Well, you need to take this seriously. Pelvic pain is another symptom of cervical cancer. The pain or pressure can be felt anywhere in the abdomen below the navel. Many women describe the pelvic pain as a dull ache that may include sharp pains as well. Pain may be intermittent or constant and is typically worse during or after intercourse.

– Unexplained fatigue and cervical cancer

Fatigue is a broad symptom that can be naturally felt by a normal healthy person, this can be a symptom especially for cervical cancer patients in medication. Fatigue is defined as extreme body tiredness that does not go away even after sleep and rest. It is important to note that patients regardless of whatever cancer type she has experience this symptom even without undergoing a grueling work or a lack of sleep or rest. Fatigue can be paralyzing and can be continuously felt before, during, and after medication.

– Bladder not behaving normally

Bladder symptoms such as Haematuria (blood in the urine), Dysuria (painful urination) and/or frequent or urgent urination

– Abdominal bloating

Not all abdominal bloating is a symptom of cervical cancer, but it is one of the most common one. If you are bloated and it is just not leaving you, you should visit a doctor immediately and get yourself checked for any of the health complications, as it could be cervical cancer.

– Foul smelling vaginal discharge

There are many reasons for vaginal discharge, but if it is watery and foul smelling, there may be cause for concern. While having vaginal discharge that’s clear to milky white and stretchy is completely normal, fishy-smelling discharge could be a sign of an infection.

– Leg oedema (fluid retention)

Leg pain or swelling is a sign of cervical cancer, though it might not show up until later stages of the disease. Leg pain is one of the most important and common signs of pelvis cancer. Wondering why leg pain? Well, this happens because of the pressing of the tumor in the pelvic wall which can result to continuous pain and swelling. Leg pain cannot sometimes be an evidence of cervical cancer unless other symptoms of cervical cancer have already occurred.

– Lower abdominal pain

One of the characteristics of cancer (of any type) is that cancer cells spread not only to the infected area but also to the rest of the body. This can cause infection to these body parts. For cervical cancer, the cervix is the first that is infected and then the cells will spread even to the bones. Back pain is inevitable in cervical cancer because of the huge possibility that bones are infected with cancer cells. It is usually characterized with a searing pain at the back of the body at any given time.

– Rectal symptoms such as bleeding from the rectum, loose motion, or rectal pain

Never ignore signs such as sudden bleeding from your rectum or abnormal loose motion. Consult your doctor immediately and get yourself treated.

– Lumber pain due to Pyelonephritis (inflammation of the Kidney) or ureteric obstruction

Most likely, these signs often don’t register as something important simply because they are so common. For instance, many women experience abdominal bloating caused by hormonal fluctuations during their menstrual cycles. Post-menopausal women often report that they feel a need to urinate more frequently than they did when they were younger. Also, most women juggle multiple responsibilities that leave them feeling extremely tired from time to time. But, you must understand the difference between any of these symptoms being abnormal in its nature.

RISK FACTORS THAT CAN CAUSE CERVICAL CANCER

While there is no definitive way to determine what causes any type of Cancer, there are some risk factors that can increase your chances of developing Cervical Cancer. The following risk factors that can help you make healthy choices:

#Human Papillomavirus

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the leading risks in developing Cervical Cancer. While there are over 100 types of HPV infections, the HPV16 and HPV18 strains are the most associated with Cervical Cancers

#Smoking can cause cervical cancer

Chemicals found in Tobacco can put women who smoke at increased risk for Cervical Cancer. Second hand smoke may also play a role

#Low immune system

Women who have Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) may not be able to effectively fight HPV infections, thus putting them at risk of developing Cervical Cancer at a faster rate

#Lack of access to healthcare

Women who may not have access to regular health care and Cancer screenings could be at high risk

#Family history

Having a family member who has been diagnosed with Cervical Cancer is a risk factor

The key to the early detection of Cervical Cancer is for each woman to become familiar with her own body and aware of what is normal for her. Therefore, a woman should pay close attention to the timing, duration and heaviness of her menstrual periods, and whether she experiences back or abdominal pain on a regular basis.

Finally, it might be tempting to search the Internet for information about cervical cancer symptoms, but it is important to proceed with caution and be aware that there is a lot of misinformation out there. Do not be afraid and consult your doctor for proper guidance and support.