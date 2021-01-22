Did you know an abnormal hyper activation in the brain could be an early biomarker of Alzheimer's disease? Yes you read it right. A new study has indicated that hyperactivation in certain brain areas in people not yet diagnosed with Alzheimer's but who were worried about their memory loss and who exhibited risk factors for the disease. What Is Alzheimer’s Disease? Let’s Understand The Condition First To begin with Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative mental disease that usually creates problems with your memory power and causes distortion in your thinking ability. Over the years this disease has affected many lives.