Beware! Sugar Consumption May Wreak Havoc On Your Immune System

Sugar and sugary foods are tempting but they can really do a number on your health, especially your immune system.

Are you a fan of sugar? The question is who isn't. We crave sugar when we feel low and depressed; we crave sugar when our hormones do weird things to our body. Women, especially crave it when they are on their periods and that is absolutely normal. It is true that a little bit sugar is actually good for your body. It is extra beneficial for people with a tendency to faint because of low blood pressure. But, in the long run, sugar is equal to poison. It is best to either reduce the quantity of consumption or cut it out of your diet.

Research reveals that, sugar consumption can impact your immune system negatively. Sugar has many bad impacts on health like, calorie gain, weight gain, heart diseases, cancer, type-2 diabetes, anxiety, jitters, etc. but, this impact is a new revelation which completely changes things.

Let us understand how serious this can be.

What Does Sugar To Your Immune System?

Firstly, sugar affects the white blood cells (WBC's) of our body. WBC's main function is to protect our body from attacks by bacteria or virus. If we consume excess sugar, this function will get affected thereby reducing pour immunity.

Another important point to question is whether sugary foods are at all nutritious and if they are not, do they pose double the risk of diseases? Yes, they do. Because they are devoid of basically any nutrition along with having a lot of sugar in them, they do not really do any good for your health. Instead, it can impact you negatively by:

Lowering immunity increasing inflammation in the body decreasing longevity Cause chronic illnesses like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases

How Much Sugar Is Safe For The Body?

It is difficult to determine how much sugar consumption is fine. According to experts, 75 to 100 grams of sugar can be very bad and disrupt the immune function of the body. This amount of sugar is equivalent to two soda cans. This may sound a lot and it is, especially because soda can have concentrated amount of sugar in them. Experts also say that, the suppression of the immune system starts as soon as 30 minutes after the consumption of sugar and can last up to five hours.

