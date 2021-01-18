Adults who smoke or who are genetically predisposed to smoking behaviours are more likely to experience a serious type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). The study published in the journal ‘Stroke’ indicates that those who smoked half a pack to 20 packs of cigarettes a year have a 27 per cent increased risk of SAH. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage - Understanding The Basics Subarachnoid hemorrhage or SAH is a type of stroke that occurs when a blood vessel on the surface of the brain ruptures and bleeds into the space between the brain and the skull. People suffer from a stroke