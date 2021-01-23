According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) one in three older adults falls each year. And falls are the number one cause of fractures in people especially the elderly resulting in fractures cuts and even serious head injuries. “Especially in the elderly or those people who have weak bones or are on certain medications like blood thinners a fall can be dangerous” asserts Dr S.N Aravinda Consultant Internal Medicine Aster RV Hospital. Small Fall May Lead To Life-Threatening Conditions Many falls do not cause injuries but in some cases it can cause a serious injury such as