Beware! Risk of Cervical Cancer Among Indian Women Increases Massively After Breast Cancer

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already started a screening programme for the three most frequent cancers: oral, breast, and cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is one of the most common disorders that Indian women suffer from. But, did you know that a woman's risk of developing this condition increases after successfully defeating breast cancer? Yes, in a recent study, experts have warned that one of the risk factors of cervical cancer in Indian women is breast cancer. According to the latest statistics, an estimated 123,907 new cases and 77,000 deaths are reported each year, or one woman dying every 8 minutes. "Cervical cancer is unique in that it can be prevented by vaccination and has a long precancerous stage during which women can be tested and treated without suffering undue discomfort, anxiety, or financial hardship," said Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head Of Department, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Cervical Cancer In Women: Is It Curable?

Talking to the media, Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head Of Department, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said that in Indian women, cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer, but is preventable and curable, if found early and effectively treated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set goals to expedite progress toward the elimination of cancer and calls on countries to strive to reach the goals of vaccinating 90 per cent of girls with HPV vaccine by the age of 15, screening 70 per cent of women between the ages of 35 and 45 with a high-performance test such as the HPV test, and treating 90 per cent of women diagnosed with precancer or cancer, as well as facilitating palliative care, in the next decade.

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms You Should Know

Never miss out on these common symptoms of cervical cancer. Know why? because the more delay you do to spot the symptoms, the more delay you do to get the right treatment done, and thus you actually increase your chances of suffering the worse of this condition. Here are some of the common symptoms of cervical cancer that you should never miss.

Vaginal bleeding after intercourse Abnormal vaginal bleeding Bleeding after menopause Unpleasant and smelly vaginal discharge Bad odour coming out of the vagina Pain after peeing Longer or heavier period

(With inputs from IANS)

