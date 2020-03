There are many strange and weird diseases in this world. One such disease is the Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS). It is a rare disorder where you experience recurring periods of excessive sleepiness. If you have this condition, you may sometimes sleep for 20 hours a day. Because of this strange symptom, it is also known as the “sleeping beauty syndrome.” This disease is seen more in male patients. In fact, almost 70 per cent of cases are in teenage boys. But it can also affect other people irrespective of gender and age.

Symptoms of the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

This is not a disease where you can experience symptoms every day. It may come and go. But when symptoms do appear, you may experience them for a few days, weeks or even months at a stretch. The most common symptom is extreme sleepiness. You may want to go back to sleep the minute you get up. You may also sleep through the day and night. Some patients get up just to eat and use the bathroom. You may also experience fatigue and a general sense of listlessness. It is not uncommon for patients to experience hallucinations, excessive sex drive, irritability and an increase in hunger.

Causes of this condition

The exact reason for the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome is not known. Some experts are of the view that lead to this condition. Common infections like the flu may also sometimes cause Sleeping Beauty Syndrome. Many believe it to be an autoimmune disorder while same say it is genetic.

Treatment options

You may need medications to manage your symptoms and prevent future episodes. Drugs used for mood disorders may help.

Living with Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

This condition can affect all aspects of your life. It interferes with work, school and relationships. All this can make your anxious and depressed. It may also cause obesity because you tend to eat more if you are in depression. But if you recognise triggers and the start of an episode, you can take action immediately to overcome the symptoms. You can talk to your doctor for this and follow his advice for better management of the condition.