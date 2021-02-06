Women are more likely than men to suffer sudden death due to cardiac arrest during night-time hours. Yes you read that right. A new study which was published in the journal Heart Rhythm has revealed that 25.4 per cent of females studied suffered from the condition at night as compared to 20.6 per cent of their male counterparts. Speaking on the topic researcher Sumeet Chugh from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the US said “Dying suddenly during night-time hours is a perplexing and devastating phenomenon. We were surprised to discover that being female is an independent predictor of these events”.