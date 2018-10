These signs may be weird but knowing about these may help you detect prostate cancer which is alarming for men as it is considered to be the most common kind of cancer among them. Doctors say that it is treatable, only if detected and diagnosed early before it spreads. However, it often becomes difficult to understand what makes a man more prone to prostate cancer, say doctors. Here is a list of some clues indicating that you are at a risk of developing prostate cancer. Men, do lend me your ears and know all of them.

Early balding: This does not just mess with your looks but also tells if you are at a greater risk of having prostate cancer. Men do watch out in case you are losing your hair too fast. Studies have shown that men with more hair loss by the age of 20 were at a double risk of prostate cancer than those who did not lose hair at their early youth. While experts do not explicitly know the link between early balding and prostate cancer, they suspect that it may be related to male hormones like androgen that can prevent hair growth along with triggering abnormal spread of prostate cells.

Finger length: We are not talking about palmistry but prostate cancer here. You have heard right. A study published in the British Journal of Cancer states that the relative length of your fingers could hint at your prostate cancer risk. Researchers found that those who had longer index finger compared to their ring finger were 33% less likely to have prostate cancer compared to men with index finger either of the same length or shorter than their ring finger.

Gender of your kids: No, you have got nothing to blame your kids for this as the reason may be chromosomal, say experts. However, studies have shown that men fathering only daughters are at a greater risk of developing prostate cancer than those men fathering only sons. Experts say that some men are predisposed to having only daughters due to certain unique characteristics on their Y chromosome. This novel chromosomal character may also increase risk of developing prostate cancer.