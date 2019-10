Like every other teen now a days, are you also glued to your headphones? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this habit may cause hearing loss in the future. WHO has issued a warning to all the young people to limit their headphones use to only 1 hour, otherwise there is a risk of going deaf in the future. According to the WHO, there are 1.1 billion teens who are at risk of losing their ability of hearing due to the excessive use of headphones, love for concerts and clubbing, all of which produce a high level of noise. People between the age of 12 to 35 are the ones who are exposed to be at risk the most. According to this premier organisation, the cases of loss of hearing ability has increased in the past decade due to the use of music player, headphone and phones.

How loud music can head to hearing loss

When sound waves reach your ear, they cause a vibration in the eardrum. These vibrations are transmitted to the cochlea. Cochlea is a fluid-filled chamber in the ear that contains thousands of small hairs. Intensity of sound vibrates the hair in the chamber. The stronger the intensity, the larger would be the vibration in the hair. Strong vibration caused by loud music lead to lose of sensitivity in these hair cells. This is what causes temporary hearing loss after hearing an explosion. In case of temporary hearing loss, the hair cells recover. But if the hair cells are damaged too much, they might never recover. This is what causes permanent hearing loss. There is no cure for repairing the damage to the inner ear.

WHO recommendation

Apart from limiting the use of headphone to just one hour in the whole day, the organisation also recommends that the volume of music should not be more than 60 decibels. This is the typical intensity of sound in a conversation between two people. If this intensity increases 85 decibels, it is equal to a bulldozer. And, 120 decibels can damage the hearing in just nine seconds. Air pods used by iPhone users can generate a noise level of up to 112db at full volume.

Use over-the-ear headphones: Experts

According to many audiologists and hearing experts, over the ear headphone are much safer than in-ear headphones. This is because of the distance between the speakers and the ear in over-the-ear-headphones. Extra distance reduces the loudness and impact of the sound wave. Another way of reducing noise is by using noise canceling headphones, they reduce the noise level by eliminating external sound. Even if you are going to a concert, you can protect your eardrum by using cotton and earmuffs. Hearing damage can affect your education, employment and daily life.