A new study have revealed that SARS-CoV-2- the virus responsible for Covid-19 can directly infect the central nervous system and also cause dramatic alterations in the brain’s blood vessels that could potentially disrupt oxygen supply. Covid-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2 Can Affect Many Other Organs The study that used both mouse and human brain tissue indicates that SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 can have serious affects on many other organs in the body including the central nervous system. For these patients the symptoms may include: headaches and loss of taste and smell to impaired consciousness delirium strokes and cerebral haemorrhage.