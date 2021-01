A new study have revealed that SARS-CoV-2- the virus responsible for Covid-19 can directly infect the central nervous system and also cause dramatic alterations in the brain’s blood vessels that could potentially disrupt oxygen supply. Also Read - Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers will not be offered Covid-19 vaccine: Health Ministry

Covid-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2 Can Affect Many Other Organs

The study, that used both mouse and human brain tissue, indicates that SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19, can have serious affects on many other organs in the body, including the central nervous system. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine alert: Side-effects, contraindications of Covaxin, Covishield

For these patients, the symptoms may include: headaches and loss of taste and smell to impaired consciousness, delirium, strokes and cerebral haemorrhage. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,512,093 while death toll reaches 1,51,727

Speaking to the media, the researchers said that understanding the full extent of viral invasion is crucial to treating patients, as they begin to try to figure out the long-term consequences of Covid-19, many of which are predicted to involve the central nervous system.

How Does SARS-CoV-2 Affects The Neurons?

For the study, the team analysed the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to invade human brain organoids (miniature 3D organs grown in the lab from human stem cells).

According to the findings, the virus was able to infect neurons in these organoids and use the neuronal cell machinery to replicate. The virus appears to facilitate its replication by boosting the metabolism of infected cells, while neighbouring, uninfected neurons die as their oxygen supply is reduced.

What Covid-19 Does After Entering The Lungs

SARS-CoV-2 enters lung cells by binding to a protein called ACE2, but whether this protein is present on the surface of brain cells is unclear.

The team determined that the ACE2 protein is, in fact, produced by neurons and that blocking this protein prevents the virus from human brain organoids.

Covid-19 Causes Dramatic Alternations In The Brain’s Blood Vessels

SARS-CoV-2 was also able to infect the brains of mice genetically engineered to produce human ACE2, causing dramatic alterations in the brain’s blood vessels that could potentially disrupt the organ’s oxygen supply, the team said.

Central nervous system infection was much more lethal in mice than infections limited to the lungs, they added.

The researchers also analysed the brains of three patients who succumbed to Covid-19.

SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the cortical neurons of one of these patients, and the infected brain regions were associated with ischemic infarcts in which decreased blood supply causes localized tissue damage and cell death. Microinfarcts were detected in the brain autopsy of all three patients.